Kagurabachi chapter 28 spoilers: Chihiro discovers the Rakuzaichi vault's secret 

Kagurabachi chapter 28 spoilers, released on Sunday, April 7, 2024, were expected to reveal how Chihiro wielded Kuregumo. However, the alleged spoilers showcase a different sequence of events, delving largely into flashbacks. The official translation will be released on Monday, April 8, 2024, at 12 am JST.

In the previous chapter of Kagurabachi, Shiba cunningly infiltrated the Rakuzaichi building and acquired information about the auction's security system from an unnamed man.

Further, a new character named Yuu Inazuma also featured in the chapter. Aside from that, the chapter saw Chihiro Rokuhira make his entrance at the Rakuzaichi building, wielding the Enchanted Blade, Kuregumo (Cloud Gouger).

Kagurabachi chapter 28 spoilers show Chihiro locating the Rakuzaichi vault's emergency exit door

According to alleged Kagurabachi chapter 28 spoilers, the chapter is titled Opening. The narrative shifts back in time, revealing the events from four days before the Rakuzaichi auction.

Chihiro Rokuhira struggles with scouting the vault as it exists as a pocket dimension. He almost confirms to Shiba that the vault is a sub-dimensional space because its physical structure is impossible to exist in the real world.

According to Chihiro, there's no above or below in the Rakuzaichi auction's storehouse. Kagurabachi chapter 28 spoilers explain that if the vault existed in the real world, Chihiro could have flown there and retrieved the Enchanted Blades.

Chihiro establishing the connection with Enten in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

At that moment, he remembers what Kyora Sazanami said about the vault's access passing from one clan head to another without a break. According to Kagurabachi chapter 28 spoilers, Chihiro asks Hakuri whether he was present when the Sazanami family changed.

The banished sorcerer reveals that after his grandfather retired and fell in, he engaged in a special ritual with Kyora Sazanami in the Sazanami family's underground graveyard. Apparently, the graveyard possessed a sacred power.

Although he didn't see the ritual process, Hakuri reveals that only his grandfather and father were present at the ritual scene.

Kyora Sazanami, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Chihiro speculates that if the "ritual of inheritance" is required to transfer the storehouse's rights, then any insurance that could automatically pass it on to the next Sazanami head wouldn't work.

Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 28 spoilers time-skips to November 6. Chihiro Rokuhira mentions seeing a door inside the vault that neither connects to a wall or a room. It's suspicious because, unlike the merchandise, the door exists outside a case.

Shiba asks Chihiro whether the door exists as an entrance connected to the above world. However, the Enten user reveals that he has seen several people entering and exiting the storehouse without using any door. They can enter and exit by being teleported regardless of their location.

The Rakuzaichi storehouse, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

As such, the existence of that particular door conflicts with the functions of the Storehouse. Kagurabachi chapter 28 spoilers suggest that the mysterious door is an emergency exit.

Chihiro theorizes what Kyora Sazanami said about the storehouse getting destroyed upon the owner's death is a lie. What disappears from the real world is the authority to access the storehouse.

In other words, if the Sazanami clan's chief dies, no one can access the storehouse, but it will continue to exist. At that point, the mysterious door could act as an emergency exit to at least secure the merchandise.

Hakuri, as seen in Kagurabachi (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 28 spoilers shows Chihiro drawing a picture of the door and showing it to Hakuri, hoping he knows something about it. After inspecting it for a while, Hakuri remembers seeing the door's pattern.

The chapter then returns to the present, where Kyora Sazanami and the audience at the underground Rakuzaichi hall hear a commotion above. The Sazanami chief realizes that Chihiro has figured out the existence of the storehouse's insurance, the Emergency Exit Door.

According to Kagurabachi chapter 28 spoilers, Chihiro and others need to head further down the auction hall to find the storehouse's entrance. Undoubtedly, the Enten user's arrival stirs up a commotion at the auction hall, where the auctioneers order their guards to go after Rokuhira.

The chapter moves back in time again and features a scene, where Chihiro explains to Shiba that while he can still use Kuregumo, he feels the blade is on its final embers. According to Kagurabachi chapter 28 spoilers, Chihiro can only use Kuregumo for a few times before its power perishes.

After that, the chapter returns to the present and shows Chihiro unleashing Mei on the Rakuzaichi guards. During the battle against the guards, he realizes that every one of them is skilled. Interestingly, the chapter ends with Hiyuki arriving at the battlefield equipped with her Flame Bone of the Starving.

