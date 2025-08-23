Kagurabachi manga creator Takeru Hokazono receives American Manga Award of Distinction at Anime ANYC 2025

Kagurabachi has rightly been labelled as a series to watch for since its early phases and the efforts of creator Takeru Hokazono look to be finally paying off. Now 90 chapters in, the mangaka was felicitated with an award at the American Manga Awards 2025. It was the second installment of the event held by Anime NYC to honour exceptional manga, their creators, and the publishers.For 2025's American Manga Awards, the event was an invitation-only ceremony and was held August 21, 2025 at the Japan Society in New York. Among the many talented creators appreciated and commended, Takeru Hokazono was first to receive the American Manga Award of Distinction. His manga was chosen from other nominees for the award, establishing Kagurabachi's growing influence.Kagurabachi creator Takeru Hokazono saluted at Anime NYC's American Manga Awards 2025Diving straight in, Takeru Hokazono, creator of Kagurabachi, received the American Manga Award of Distinction at the American Manga Awards 2025. It was his first overseas comics event and needless to say, off to a brilliant start. Important to note, no photos or videos were allowed of him or other mangaka, apart from hilarious signature images.The award was presented by Deb Aoki, renowned manga addict, journalist, traveller and Mangasplaining Co-host. Hokazono was humble in his acceptance of the honor and gave a brief speech. His editor, Takuro Imamura, was beckoned forth for a few words, but he politely declined. Official sources present Hokazono as awestruck by his first overseas event and the other honorees.As mentioned, Anime NYC's Ameircan Manga Awards is an annual program that celebrates and honour exceptionally talented manga, their creators, and the publishes who make them accessible to readers all across North America. The 2025 edition was an invite-only event held at the Japan Society in New York on August 21, 2025.Seiichi Samura (Image via Viz Media)Takeru Hokazono being recognized at this event underscores Kagurabachi’s claim to fame. It began as a series tipped for greatness and now looks to be fulfilling that potential. Given its 90 chapter run (at the time of this feature), an honor at this time mirrors the influence it has had on global audiences. This is especially true for North America, where the love for manga steadily grows.On a more personal note, this is an important career milestone for Hokazono and one of many to come. It attests to his creativity and reputation among noteworthy non-Japanese mangaka. More broadly, Hokazono being honored this way showcases the developing role of entities like Anime NYC in bringing Japanese creators closer to those outside Japan.The event's exclusivity stresses on recognition and prestige, while Hokazono’s humility exemplifies the account of an upcoming artist connecting with a wider fanbase. Kagurabachi's triumph may be inspirational for publishers to seek out and rally behind promising series. Moreso given the potential for international recognition that fuels engagement, longevity and readership.Final ThoughtsChihiro Rokuhira (Image via Viz Media)To reiterate, Kagurabachi creator Takeru Hokazono receiving recognition at an overseas event is significant in many ways. Personally, it is major career breakthrough that acknowledges his artistry, innovation and establishes his standing as a remarkable mangaka. For the manga, it is a materialization of its potential and a nod to it being one of the modern's day best series.Again, an accolade like this will definitely serve two purposes - impetus for publishers to pursue and push upcoming manga and for other mangaka to step out of the shadows and freely express themselves. All in all, it is a major success for the animanga industry as a whole and represents the expanding influence manga is now having on the globe at large.Also read:Kagurabachi chapter 91 release detailsKagurabachi chapter 90 highlightsIchi the Witch chapter 47 release details