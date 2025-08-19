Kagurabachi chapter 91 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 91 is scheduled to be released on Monday, August 25, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 39, as per the Shueisha-affiliated Manga Plus site. Yet, because of the time zone differences, readers from multiple regions can access the chapter on Sunday, August 24, 2025.

The previous chapter saw Kiri Shirakai in action, as she brandished a long blade against the Hishaku sorcerers. Kiri was able to gain mastery over the blade, despite its limitations. Furthermore, the chapter saw the sudden arrival of Hokuto, who wanted to fight against Uruha. As such, fans are looking forward to the release of Kagurabachi chapter 91.

Kagurabachi chapter 91 release date and time

Chihiro Rokuhira in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus service, Kagurabachi chapter 91 will be released on Monday, August 25, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 39th issue. However, due to the time zone differences, the chapter will be available on Sunday, August 24, 2025, in most global regions.

Kagurabachi chapter 91 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, August 24, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, August 24, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, August 24, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, August 24, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, August 24, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, August 24, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, August 25, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, August 25, 2025 12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 91?

Yoji Uruha, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Manga readers and fans of Takeru Hokazono can read Kagurabachi chapter 91 on several Shueisha-affiliated services, including the MANGA Plus site, the MANGA Plus app, the VIZ Media site, and the Shonen Jump app.

However, readers can only access the first and the latest chapters for free on these platforms. Additionally, interested manga lovers must subscribe to the services to access the other chapters.

Kagurabachi chapter 90 recap

The chapter begins with Yura asking his troops to proceed with the plan. He also instructs one of them to call Hokuto. Meanwhile, Kiri Shirakai confronts the female Hishaku sorcerer, who has killed many of Kudo's troops. On the other hand, Hakuri thinks that he must secure the Shinuchi blade quickly so that the Hishaku cannot get their hands on it.

As he ruminates about this, a Demon Bite appears behind him. Kiri Shirakai immediately cuts down the Demon Bite and asks Hakuri whether he is truly the Hakuri from the Sazanami clan. Once Kiri confirms Hakuri's identity, she states that she will protect him.

With that, Kiri Shirakai draws her blade, which is ridiculously long for her size. It's a blade over two meters long. While these blades have serious drawbacks, Kiri's unique sword style has earned her mastery over the craft. She lets the blade take charge and dances with it.

Kiri Shirakai, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

It's almost as if she is attuned to the blade like a magnet. Using her sword style, Kiri Shirakai cuts down a few more Demon Bites. On the other hand, Yoji Uruha, who is fighting against Yura, experiences discomfort in mobility. He feels as if his body is heavier than usual.

The Hishaku leader remarks that it's the price of damaging the lucky charm, i.e, the dancing lions/Demon Bites. Uruha and Kiri suffer from the same issue, as they feel weighed down by something. The ex-Kumeyuri user realizes that the Demon Bites must have a debuff effect when they are cut.

The female Hishaku sorcerer (Image via Bones Film)

Meanwhile, Kiri Shirakai sees the female Hishaku sorcerer biding her time for an attack. In other words, she is waiting for Kiri to get tired. As soon as Kiri cuts down a few more of those Demon Bites, she lunges forward in a flash. However, Kiri grabs the Hishaku girl's hand and counters with her other hand.

After incapacitating the Hishaku girl, along with the remaining Demon Bites, she becomes immensely tired. At this moment, something perplexing occurs. The chapter ends with Hokuto appearing behind Hakuri and asking him where Uruha is.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 91? (speculative)

Hakuri and Hokuto (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 91 will likely show Hokuto fighting against Yoji Uruha. Hokuto wants to have a solid match against a proper swordsman, and Uruha is the perfect candidate. However, Uruha isn't in perfect shape, as he is afflicted by the Demon Bites' debuff effects.

Therefore, it remains to be seen how he can move his body, which already feels heavy. Furthermore, Kiri Shirakai has also lost a lot of stamina after fighting against the Hishaku girl. Thus, it will be challenging for her to face Hokuto, an efficient swordsman.

