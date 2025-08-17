Kagurabachi chapter 90: Kiri Shirakai demonstrates her powers, as Hokuto appears

Kagurabachi chapter 90 was released on Monday, August 18, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump 38. The chapter showcased Kiri Shirakai in motion, as she wielded her blade and took on the Hishaku sorcerers. Additionally, the chapter revealed the actual ability of Hishaku's Mako (Demon Bites).In the previous chapter, the identity of the armored Hishaku was revealed. He was named Hokuto, the man behind the assassination of Ibuki Misaka, the former user of the Cloud Gouger Enchanted Blade. Additionally, the previous chapter introduced Ibuki's brother, Natsuki, who was the commander of Team Togo of Kamunabi.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 90. Kagurabachi chapter 90: Kiri Shirakai showcases her sword playKagurabachi chapter 90, titled Kiri, opens with Yura ordering his comrades to proceed with the plan and call Hokuto. Meanwhile, Hakuri realizes that the Hishaku has a plan. Furthermore, Kiri states that they still have strong allies on their side.After this, she focuses on the Hishaku girl, wielding dual swords. According to the Kagurabachi chapter 90, Kiri Shirakai used to work with the Hishaku girl before. She is responsible for killing many members of Kudo's troop. Kiri asks the girl how long she has been the Hishaku's lackey. The girl states that she's no lackey and that she has been with them for 18 years.The Hishaku girl (Image via Shueisha)The Hishaku girl then gets ready to launch an attack. Meanwhile, in Kagurabachi chapter 90, Hakuri thinks that the Hishaku must not be let near the Sword Master and the Shinuchi. He realizes that he must get the Shinuchi first; otherwise, the country will be in ruins.In other words, Hakuri wants to isolate the Shinuchi from the Hishaku by registering it in his Storehouse. As Hakuri thinks about this, a Mako (Demon Bite) appears behind him, prompting Kiri Shirakai to cut it in half. Kiri asks &quot;Hakurin&quot; whether she is the Hakuri Sazanami.After confirming his identity, Kiri states that she will protect his life. At this moment, Kagurabachi chapter 90 shows Kiri Shirakai drawing her blade, a five-shaku odachi katana, &quot;Oni-chan&quot; for short. It's a sword measuring up to two meters in length, including the handle. The blade has plenty of drawbacks, such as using it for close combat or in narrow spaces.Kiri Shirakai, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)Additionally, the sword lacks mobility because of the extra weight, making it harder to perform agile strikes. However, according to Kagurabachi chapter 90, Kiri Shirakai uses the blade because she finds big things cute. Furthermore, she wants to prove her grandfather wrong, who believes that swords are too heavy for women.Despite these drawbacks, Kiri Shirakai has attuned herself with the blade. Rather than swinging the blade, she centers the sword and dances with it. In other words, the blade moves as if it's magnetized to her body, allowing her to nullify its drawbacks. That's how Kiri Shirakai uses the sword's length to her advantage. It's almost as if it's a giant blade on a rampage.Kagurabachi chapter 90: The Hishaku's lucky charm affects Kiri and UruhaKiri and Yoji Uruha (Image via Shueisha)On the other side of the spectrum, Kagurabachi chapter 90 shows Yoji Uruha parring against Yura in a swordfight. He gets momentarily distracted by Kiri Shirakai's moves. As he goes for a strike, Yoji Uruha realizes that his body feels heavier than usual. On the other side, Kiri gets surrounded by the Demon Bites.At this moment, in Kagurabachi chapter 90, Yura explains to Uruha that it's his punishment for cutting a lucky charm. Uruha discovers that the dancing lion jaws act as lucky charms. Ones who cut them are afflicted by an effect. Kiri Shirakai also feels the same sensation. She suddenly realizes that she didn't feel anything while cutting those down.Following this, Kiri sees the Hishaku girl waiting for a strike. She suspects that the girl must be waiting for her to get weary. Meanwhile, the Demon Bites gather around Hakuri as well. Immediately, Kiri aims to protect Hakuri. However, she gets attacked by the Demon Bites in the process.Kiri grabs the Hishaku girl (Image via Shueisha)At this moment, the Hishaku girl lunges forward for a surprise attack. However, Kiri is equally up to the task. She catches the girl's blade and cuts down the Demon Bites with only one arm. At this moment, the Hishaku girl lunges forward for a surprise attack. However, Kiri is equally up to the task. She catches the girl's blade and cuts down the Demon Bites with only one arm. Afterward, she plunges her sword through the Demon Bites and incapacitates the Hishaku girl.However, Kiri Shirakai becomes slightly tired by the process. At this moment, something unexpected occurs. Kagurabachi chapter 90 ends with Hokuto appearing behind Hakuri, asking him where Uruha is.ConclusionHakuri and Hokuto (Image via Shueisha)Kagurabachi chapter 90 was mainly focused on Kiri Shirakai and sword drawing techniques. Instead of being bogged down by the long blade's drawbacks, she achieved complete mastery over her craft and attuned herself with the blade.Furthermore, the chapter spelled ominous signs for Hakuri and others, as Hokuto appeared. With both Uruha and Kiri wearied by the Demon Bites' debuffs, it will be difficult for them to tackle the master swordsman's wrath.