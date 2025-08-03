Kagurabachi chapter 89: The identity of Misaka's killer is revealed

Kagurabachi chapter 89 was released on Monday, August 4, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump 36/37. The chapter revealed the identity of the armored Hishaku sorcerer, who happened to be the assassin of Misaka, the ex-wielder of the Cloud Gouger blade. The chapter also introduced a new character, who got the perfect opportunity to extract revenge against Hishaku.

The previous chapter introduced readers to Itsuo Shirakai's grandfather, Kiri Shirakai, who was one of the elite troops of the Kamunabi. Kiri Shirakai was an acquaintance of Yoji Uruha, who had trained under Itsuo Shirakai. The chapter also showcased Uruha's sorcery as he confronted the Hishaku sorcerers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 89.

Kagurabachi chapter 89: The armored Hishaku sorcerer got the opportunity to showcase his skills as a swordsman

Misaka, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 89 kicked off with the narrator describing various weather-based legends that had surfaced because of a mischievous boy, who at 20, made a massive name for himself at the Seitei War, on par with Samura. The boy was none other than Ibuki Misaka, the former wielder of the Cloud Gouger Enchanted Blade.

Three years ago, a Hishaku sorcerer appeared at Misaka's doorsteps at the same time as Kunishige Rokuhira's assassination. Misaka lost his life after a one-to-one battle. Meanwhile, at the Threat Elimination Ground, Azami checked the corpse of the armored Hishaku sorcerer, whom he identified as the same assassin who appeared during Kunishige's death.

Azami checks the "corpse" (Image via Shueisha)

However, upon closer inspection, Azami discovered that the corpse was nothing but a puppet, controlled by Sorcery. As such, Azami speculated that the actual sorcerer must be somewhere else. Afterward, Kagurabachi chapter 89 switched to the real armored Hishaku sorcerer, lighting a cigarette at a stall. The sorcerer appeared to be middle-aged, with a thin moustache and a slightly lean physique.

In Kagurabachi chapter 89, the Hishaku sorcerer felt he couldn't handle the "executioner" at Kamunabi with his puppets alone. Just as he thought about this, a bystander asked the lady at the counter to give him a cigarette. Afterward, he asked the Hishaku sorcerer if he had a lighter by any chance.

The Hishaku sorcerer generates fire with his katana's friction (Image via Shueisha)

At that moment, in Kagurabachi chapter 89, the Hishaku sorcerer lit the man's cigarette with friction generated through his katana. The man couldn't believe how the person could start a fire with friction alone. At that moment, the Hishaku sorcerer received a call from the Pine Sorcery user, who addressed him as Hokuto, and informed him about the current situation at the Kamunabi headquarters.

He also asked him to come as soon as possible. When Hokuto sounded hesitant, the man on the other side reminded him that while his sorcery was great, his real strength was his swordsmanship. Furthermore, the Hishaku sorcerer reminded his subordinate about his feat of killing Misaka three years ago.

Hokuto and the other Hishaku sorcerer (Image via Shueisha)

Yet, Hokuto was least interested in hearing that. He claimed that the Misaka he fought had no longer been a swordmaster from the Seitei War's time. 15 years after the war, he had lost his fangs. He thought it was aggravating to be praised for such a meaningless and unsatisfying feat.

According to Kagurabachi chapter 89, the armored Hishaku sorcerer felt unsatisfied, as he never got to go all-out against a formidable swordsman. Just then, the Pine Sorcery user told him that Itsuo Shirakai's grandchild was at the HQ. Additionally, he told him that Uruha was still alive.

Hokuto enters a frenzied state when he hears about Uruha (Image via Shueisha)

The Pine Sorcery user was about to tell him that someone related to Misaka was at the HQ, but the background noise blurred his words. Meanwhile, the moment Hokuto heard Uruha's name, he became slightly frenzied. Kagurabachi chapter 89 then saw Hokuto decide to go to the Kamunabi HQ.

Kagurabachi chapter 89: Misaka's brother is ready to take on the Hishaku

Misaka's brother Natsuki trains (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, at the Level Three training room, a young man was seen practicing swordsmanship while listening to rock music. According to Kagurabachi chapter 89, the person was none other than the younger brother of late Ibuki Misaka, Natsuki Misaka. Afterward, the chapter explored Natsuki and Ibuki's relationship and how they crossed paths with Kunishige Rokuhira.

According to Kagurabachi chapter 89, Natsuki and Ibuki were fine swordsmen. Together, they were almost invincible in their hometown. Whenever Ibuki beat someone on the right, Natsuki would deliver the same blow on the left. As such, they were always the strongest together.

Eventually, the Misaka brothers headed to Tokyo during the Seitei War and met Kunishige Rokuhira. Natsuki's brother, Ibuki, was chosen to be the bearer of the Cloud Gouger blade. Unfortunately, Natsuki was deprived of the opportunity to wield a blade, as the final Enchanted Blade went to Uruha, a novice from the Iai White Purity school.

Natsuki Misaka, as seen in Kagurabachi chapter 89 (Image via Shueisha)

While Natsuki was gutted to be left out, he remembered his brother often saying that in the world, the slightest weakness could spell defeat. After the Seitei War, the Misaka brothers went their separate ways. While Natsuki adhered to his brother's principle and carried on wielding the blade, Ibuki stopped it completely. Afterward, he was assassinated by Hishaku.

Natsuki thought it was inevitable, considering his brother had shown "weakness." Yet, he believed that he was different from his brother, as he never strayed from the path of a swordsman. Following that, in Kagurabachi, Natsuki's monologue was interrupted, as someone from Kamunabi informed him about an emergency broadcast.

With that, Natsuki Misaka learned about the emergency situation at Level Five's West Point. The moment he heard about Hishaku's attack, he recalled his brother's tragic death. Kagurabachi chapter 89 ended with Natsuki Misaka, the Commander of the Kamunabi Togo Team, ready to face the Hishaku.

Conclusion

Kagurabachi chapter 89 was an interesting exposition, providing fans with the much-needed facts about Ibuki Misaka, the former wielder of the Cloud Gouger Enchanted Blade.

The chapter also revealed how Ibuki was defeated. He had stopped wielding a blade and gained weight. As such, his killer was unsatisfied. Kagurabachi chapter 89 also introduced the armored Hishaku sorcerer as Hokuto, an expert at swordsmanship. Overall, Hokazono provided a fascinating chapter, which ended on an enticing cliffhanger.

