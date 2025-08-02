Is Kagurabachi's Yura the next Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen? Explored

Kagurabachi has managed to present a character of great intrigue in the leader of the Hishaku - Yura. Introduced during the Rakuzaichi Arc, the best word that can be used to describe him and his actions is Cryptic. Claiming to desire to wield the Shinuichi or Magatsumi, his subsequent course of action has hinted at an ulterior motive that continues to puzzle readers.Moreover, his mysterious ties to the Master Swordsman seems to be another story altogether and just add fuel to the fire. Recently, an idea about Yura looks to be comparing him to Ryomen Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen. However, this isn't in the manner many would expect. Rather, it is moreso linked to Yura's ties to the Master Swordsman and Sukuna's bond with Yuji Itadori.Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.Kagurabachi's Yura may be akin to Sukuna from Jujutsu KaisenRyomen Sukuna (Image via MAPPA)Diving right in, it is possible that Yura shares a similar relationship with the Master Swordsman as Sukuna did with Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen. A proper term to describe that would be &quot;symbiotic&quot;. In the case of Sukuna and Yuji, the latter swallowing Sukuna's finger allowed the Demon King incarnate within him. Sukuna then slyly formed a Binding Vow and awaited his moment to strike.While he did, he would take over Yuji's body at points and wreak havoc, leaving the aftermath for Yuji to see and hence break his spirit. This could very well be the case for Yura and the Master Swordsman in Kagurabachi. Given his sealing after the Malediction, the Master Swordsman has been under the close watch of the Kamunabi. His Enchanted Blade too was sealed, rendering him powerless.However, considering his status as the strongest of the wielders, it may be that he somehow got Yura to do his bidding. A popular viewpoint that many fans rally behind for Yura is that he is a product of the Malediction, a sole survivor. Thus, this would mean that Master Swordsman isn't simply sitting still in his confines, but is channelling spiritual energy into controlling Yura on the outside.This would explain why he desires Magatsumi so badly and wants to exact revenge on the Master Swordsman. If the previously explained situation is true, then Yura is misguiding everyone. This would include his alignment with Seiichi Samura and his goal to do away with the other wielders and ultimately kill the Master Swordsman.It may all be a ploy to clear the path to and for the Master Swordsman. Like Yuji, Yura is the vessel storing the Master Swordsman spirit/essence, weaving a web of lies to facilitate his escape from the grasp of the Kamunabi and regain Magatsumi. Again, as per Kagurabachi, the continued existence of the flowers from the previous Malediction is a strong indicator of his bloodlust.He may be wanting to free himself to once more unleash the same death and destruction, this time on a great scale. All this would work to his advantage as well, as there would be no other Enchanted Blade wielders getting in his way this time, given that the other 5 were the reason for his defeat the last time around. So, he learnt from his loss, created Yura and the Hishaku and is now plotting his escape.Final ThoughtsMaster Swordsman (Image via Viz Media)The Hishaku's enigmatic leader Yura in Kagurabachi hasn't failed to fascinate readers with his cryptic motives and possibly deeper connections. His desire and pursuit of the Enchanted Blade Magatsumi and his professed vendetta against the Master Swordsman seems quite suspicious. A recently surfacing opinion presents Yura akin to Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen, teasing his status as a vessel controlled by the Master Swordsman, similar to the Yuji-Sukuna dynamic. Such a symbiotic relationship would expound Yura’s fixation with Magatsumi and his vague intentions.Moreover, it could potentially be a facade to conceal an overarching plan to free the Master Swordsman. Again, Yura being a product of the Malediction further backs his actions as a strategic ruse. If this holds true, Yura could be the Master Swordsman’s vessel, planning chaos to remove resistance and revive havoc.Related links:Kagurabachi chapter 89 release detailsKagurabachi chapter 88 highlightsYura could be lying about his goals in Kagurabachi, and the Sword Master might be why