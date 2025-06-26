Having Sukuna's Reversed Cursed technique could easily change the medical world, and Jujutsu kaisen showed how

Jujutsu Kaisen introduced a number of intriguing concepts that were thrilling to witness, to say the least. From mind-bending Cursed techniques to creating Domains that had devastating abilities, the series one ride fans will never forget for a while. Amidst all this, the Reversed Cursec Technique (RCT) was something shown to have immense importance.

Quite the opposite of Cursed (or negative) Energy, RCT converted that energy into positive energy. This could then be used to heal injuries like regenerate limbs and fix damaged tissue. But the hiccup was its complexity of use and few sorcerers being able to use it. Ryomen Sukuna, however, was able to effectively use it and his use of showed that RCT could revolutionize the medical world.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: The medical world could be shaken up with Sukuna's use of RCT

Ryomen Sukuna (Image via MAPPA)

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen will remember that Sukuna showed off his prowess with RCT quite early on in the series. In chapter 8/episode 5, Yuji Itador switches with the Demon King when faced with the Special Grade Cursed Spirit. Sukuna easily annihilates the Special Grade before turning his attention to Megumi Fushiguro. He explains that Yuji was paying for overusing his power.

For good measure, he rips out Yuji's heart and shows it to Megumi. The pair have a brief bout before Yuji takes back control but falls over dead. This is where the intrigue begins - sharing one body, Sukuna realizes the implications of Yuji dying and thus heals him. He had done so previously as well against the Special Grade, regenerating his arm.

From Sukuna's use of RCT in this manner, the Demon King is shown to be a master at a technique few can hope to use. This he did when he had consumed just 2 of his 20 fingers. Bringing this into the real world, having such control of a technique of like this would essentially stir up the medical world. Wounds and injuries would be no issue to take care of.

Ryomen Sukuna (Image via MAPPA)

More crucially, control of RCT from Jujutsu Kaisen would change the face of something like organ donation for good. Donors offering their kidneys, parts of the liver, bone and/or bone marrow wouldn't face problems. This is because once donated, they could regrow them, like Sukuna did for Yuji's heart. With that done, they could repeat the process, saving countless lives in the process.

But then again, there is always two sides to a coin. While the idea of repeated and constant organ donation seems very helpful, there is the complication of compatibility. In other words, a Cursed Energy (CE) user and a non-user would have different physiologies. The CE that flows in a user wouldn't necessarily agree with the non-user's body.

In this case, there could be a complete rejection of the donated organ (from the non-user's end) or result in another gaining CE. Additionally, rather than donate, the user could simply use RCT to heal another's damaged or lost organ as much as possible, similar to what Shoko Ieiri does. However, that in itself is more complex and requires immense mastery of the technique.

Final Thoughts

Ryomen Sukuna (Image via MAPPA)

All in all, the idea of using Jujutsu Kaisen's RCT to bring about a revolution in the world of medicine is definitely intriguing. Constant regeneration and donation of organs (that this can be safely done for) would undoubtedly work to save countless lives. Not only that, injuries would become less of a concern, as they could be adddressed quickly. Overall, life in general would improve and be prolonged.

However, these advantages come with their nuances, like compatibility and the complexity of RCT itself. It is with good reason that Jujutsu Kaisen only a few sorcerers who could actually heal themselves with RCT. The majority needed to be healed by external forces or be sidelined from battle. It cannot be ignored, though, that Sukuna was mastered even this, making him all the more formidable.

