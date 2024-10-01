10 glaring mistakes Gege made in the Sukuna vs. Yuji battle in Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen ended with a huge fight between Yuji Itadori and Ryomen Sukuna in a showdown during the Shinjuku arc. After Gojo's death, Yuji had to face Sukuna, and it was exciting for fans to know how he had developed himself.

This is the place where Yuji demonstrated his might to the King of Curses. Although fight scenes are highly intense, they did not meet the expectations of many fans and looked pretty discouraging.

Despite the hype, a few fundamental errors made by Gege influenced the final impact of the battle. Here are the ten glaring mistakes Gege made in the Sukuna vs. Yuji battle in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Lack of familial recognition and 9 other glaring mistakes Gege made in the Sukuna vs. Yuji battle in Jujutsu Kaisen

1) Not clearing up Yuji’s domain

Inside Yuji's Domain (Image via Shueisha)

One big mistake Gege made in the Sukuna vs. Yuji battle in Jujutsu Kaisen was not clearly explaining Yuji’s Domain Expansion. Throughout the series, Domains have been crucial, especially for strong characters like Gojo and Sukuna. Fans were eager to learn about Yuji’s Domain during their final fight, but it remained a mystery, with no clear details about how it worked.

Since this was Yuji’s most important battle against Sukuna, not explaining this key element felt like a lost chance. Fans were left guessing what Yuji’s Domain could really do, which took away from the excitement of the fight.

This lack of clarity reduced the overall impact of the battle, especially since Domains are so crucial in the world of Jujutsu. As a result, this oversight made what could have been an excellent moment for Yuji’s growth and victory feel more powerful.

2) Fast-paced fight

Yuji and Sukuna (Image via Shueisha)

Sukuna vs. Yuji felt too rushed, which took away the overall effect of the final battle of Jujutsu Kaisen. Fans were looking forward to a long, intense battle wherein they could see both characters unleash their potential completely.

The pacing was off because important moments were leaped over with quick jumps between them. Yuji's techniques and growth as a sorcerer were stuffed together, and, hence, unable to carry the weight of his final confrontation. At the same time, Sukuna's complex character deserved more time and focus during this big showdown.

Without enough attention to strategy and dialogue, the fight lost some of its urgency and stakes. As a result, this fight did not have as much impact as other fights in this narrative. The pacing of this fight is one mistake that stands out as a glaring error by Gege Akutami in his narrative, especially as fans wish for a much more fulfilling end.

3) Lack of exposition

Sukuna as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

The battle between Sukuna and Yuji was missing exposition, which made it more of a painful watch as an entirety in Jujutsu Kaisen. As much as it was interesting, it seemed rushed because not enough time was spent showing the development of the characters and their connection with Sukuna, which is significant to understanding the reason behind their conflict.

There are instances where Yuji finally won new skills and determination to fight the King of Curses, but it was reduced to lessened importance. The motivations and character of Sukuna remain very much unexplored, making the viewers want to know more about what he is thinking during the battle.

The rushed pacing made the final confrontation less dramatic because it seemed less consequential than any of the battles that unfolded beforehand. To bring home the significance of such an important battle, there is a need to balance those action elements with meaningful storytelling.

4) Absence of Black Flash clash

Yuji and Sukuna (Image via Shueisha)

The final confrontation missed the potential in the face-off between Yuji and Sukuna without having a Black Flash. As Black Flash can be both deeply powerful and visually stimulating, it would have been great to watch both Yuji and Sukuna clash using Black Flash simultaneously. Using that technique would have raised the stakes of their confrontation and showed how much stronger Yuji became.

However, the fight was on normal attacks instead of Black Flashes, which made it look less exciting and disappointed fans. A cool clash of Black Flash between Sukuna and Yuji would not just be aesthetically pleasing but also marked a momentous phase in the development of Yuji as he fought Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen.

5) Sukuna’s lack of tactical genius

Sukuna as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

In the fight against Yuji Itadori, Sukuna's cleverness seemed to fade, even though he was at full power. He had already battled seven predecessors before Yuji, and he had fought him several times before. That experience alone would have given him proper strategies to take down Yuji.

However, he just played by strength, attacking Yuji head-on rather than being clever about it. At that point, it became clear that his sharp mind could no longer function as it used to. He forgot to apply all of what he had learned in previous bouts, especially how to adjust to Yuji's new skills.

This mistake allowed Yuji to take control and show how much he had grown as a sorcerer, leaving fans wondering why someone as powerful as Sukuna would miss such important parts of fighting.

6) Having Sukuna fight multiple opponents at intervals

Sukuna and Yuta as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

Sukuna fighting multiple opponents at different times de-dramatized his duel with Yuji. Instead of a tough, strong, and tight fight, the battle got fragmented, with Sukuna facing Gojo, Kashimo, and Hiromi Higuruma. This made fans experience less tension and excitement for Yuji's big showdown with Sukuna.

A better way to do it could have been to have Sukuna fight Gojo first, then take on a group of three opponents, followed by another group, before finally facing Yuji. This would have made the story clearer, building up the excitement for the final fight.

The many separate fights took away from the emotional impact, making it tougher for fans to connect with Yuji’s struggle against Sukuna. The epic conclusion could have been much stronger by focusing on fewer but more important battles in Jujutsu Kaisen.

7) Lack of familial recognition

Jin Itadori as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

The lack of recognition between Yuji Itadori and Sukuna during their final battle is a big miss. It’s revealed that Sukuna is technically Yuji's uncle, but they never talk about this during their fight. This relationship adds an interesting twist to their story, and not mentioning it feels like a lost chance.

Exploring their family ties could have created strong emotional moments, showing the struggle between their connection and the fight for power. Instead of diving into this complex bond, the battle focuses mainly on strength and abilities, lessening personal stakes.

There was a real opportunity to make their clash more meaningful by highlighting their shared history. Unfortunately, without any mention of this connection, fans missed out on a chance to feel the deeper impact of their showdown in Jujutsu Kaisen.

8) More kill count

Sukuna as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

The Sukuna vs. Yuji battle could have benefited from a higher kill count. Sukuna is known for being ruthless, so it would have made sense for him to show off his deadly side more.

This fight missed the chance to highlight how dangerous he was, especially since the Shibuya Incident was so chaotic and deadly. Remember when Yuta cut Sukuna's mouth and tore his tongue? That level of brutality reminded fans of the real dangers in this world.

A higher kill number would have led to even more suspense while visualizing how hard Yuji's fight was with Sukuna. Such a fight would have aligned well with the darker themes Jujutsu Kaisen is infamous for.

9) Brutal fistfight conclusion

Yuji and Sukuna (Image via Shueisha)

The ending of the Yuji vs. Sukuna battle in Jujutsu Kaisen would have been much stronger with a brutal fistfight, showing their strength and willpower. After Yuji set up his domain, the story could have turned into a raw, intense fight that showed the pain and struggle of their battle. Picture Sukuna, filled with anger, throwing powerful punches while Yuji stays calm, representing a true hero's fight.

A long exchange of blows, first using the Reverse Cursed Technique and then plain strength, would have built up the tension. Finally, Yuji could have smashed Sukuna's skull into the ground and continued the attack despite everything.

This would have made the fight more emotional because of Sukuna's wrath against Yuji's steady determination, which could have resulted in an unforgettable ending for fans.

10) Sukuna could have acknowledged Yuji in the end

Sukuna and Yuji as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Sukuna not acknowledging Yuji at the end of their battle is a big missed opportunity. Throughout Jujutsu Kaisen, Sukuna constantly called Yuji an inferior brat, ignoring his growth and strength. During their final fight, Yuji proved how much he had improved.

If Sukuna had recognized Yuji, as he did with Megumi and Jogo, the ending would have been more impactful. This moment would have shown that Yuji’s journey was worth something and would have added depth to their complicated relationship.

However, Sukuna’s refusal to show any respect lessened the weight of Yuji’s victory, leaving fans wanting a more meaningful conclusion. Acknowledgment from Sukuna could have highlighted the themes of growth and respect, making the story richer and giving a better sense of closure to their fierce rivalry.

Final thoughts

The fight between Yuji Itadori and Ryomen Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen was thrilling but missed the mark in a few significant ways. If fans had a better understanding of Yuji's Domain Expansion and his complicated family ties with Sukuna, things could have been better.

While there were bright moments with characters such as Gojo, Megumi, and Jogo, Yuji's showdown deserved more spotlight. The fast pace of the battle made it feel rushed, and Sukuna not acknowledging Yuji's growth diminished the importance of the fight.

