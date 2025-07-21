Yura could be lying about his goals in Kagurabachi, and the Sword Master might be why

Kagurabachi's Yura, the leader of the Hishaku, may be hiding more than he lets off. True enough, his stated goal is to wield the Shinuchi or Magatsumi. That is what he revealed to Chihiro when the pair first met. But when the narrative revealed that he had been the one to approach Seiichi Samura before the story and struck a deal with him, circumstances become odd.It wouldn't be incorrect to look at it in a way that Samura could be the piece Yura needs to further his goal of wielding Magatsumi. In addition, he may not want to kill the Sword Master, but has been working with him. Not to forget, the pair fought in the Seitei War and it is entirely possible that they had been in contact. But for Magatsumi, the Sword Master has to be immobilized and Samura may be key.Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.Kagurabachi: The Sword Master may be a hint at Yura concealing his true intentionsHishaku (Image via Viz Media)Yura's goal in Kagurabachi has always seemed a little odd, a bit too straightforward. Again, the story's events surrounding and Seiichi Samura also seem to have a few interpretations which further this belief. As a starting point, Samura did find the Kamunabi intervention strange regarding the relocation of the Sword Bearers upon Kunishige Rokuhira's demise.It is likely that he was their backup, in case things went awry, given the extent of his abilties. But moving on, Yura looks to be hiding what he truly wants. His introduction witnessed him reveal to Chihiro that his ultimate goal was to wield the Shinuchi. At the time, Chihiro's questions mirrored what readers felt, as it didn't seem to make sense how someone like Yura would gain from the Rakuzaichi.Later on, it surfaces that he desires to kill the Sword Master to hence wield the Shinuchi or Magatsumi. However, it is possible that instead of kill the Sword Master, Yura aimed to free and then join hands with him. How he may do this and for what reason is something that is quite debatable as not much has been delved into yet in the manga.But then again, the Sword Master was defeated in Kagurabachi thanks to the combined efforts of the other five Sword Bearers. He was subsequently sealed away and remained under the Kamunabi's watchful. It is worth adding that despite being sealed for 18 years, Magatsumi yet responds to him (Rakuzaichi auction) and the flowers where he used Malediction yet bloom, a symbol of his bloodlust.The Sword Master's loss also brings to mind what the Hishaku did soon after, i.e., assassinate Kunishige to take the blades, killed Misaka (former Enchanted Blade wielder) and struck a deal with Samura to help them kill the rest of the bearers. Here is where it wouldn't be incorrect to speculate that Yura and the Sword Master are hand in glove, hence why the Hishaku stole the Enchanted Blades.Further, the deal with Samura may have been to eventually pit him against the Sword Master - either Samura dies there or Yura slips in to seize the Magatsumi amidst the commotion. The idea basically would be to somehow get rid of the Sword Master. Again, there may be an opposing end here wherein Yura and the Sword Master had been in contact during the Seitei War.That way, all the subsequent events were likely a setup and partly explains how Yura knew of &quot;the prophecy&quot; that he revealed to Samura.In ConclusionYura vs Chihiro (Image via Viz Media)Yura's true motive in Kagurabachi looks to be shrouded in deceit. As seen early on, he expresses a desire to wield Magatsumi. However, his interaction with Seiichi Samura and his awareness of &quot;the prophecy&quot; hint at a deeper ploy. Yura’s deal with Samura and his movements after the Sword Master’s defeat and sealing present the possibility of him not wanting to kill the Sword Master.Instead, he may be a stepping stone in Yura's path to eventually getting his hands on Magatsumi. The idea of a Yura-Sword Master collusion mid-Seitei War backs the signficance of the following events - Kunishige’s death, the Enchanted Blades being stolen, and the deal with Samura to kill the blades' wielders - implying that they were deliberate. He only partly revealed his intentions, but concealed the rest of the truth. All in all, there is something deeper brewing and Yura may just be at the centre of it.Related links:Kagurabachi chapter 87 highlightsHakuri is the biggest problem of Kagurabachi (and Takeru Hokazono needs to address it quickly)Gachiakuta creator speaks out after controversial Kagurabachi comparisons surface online