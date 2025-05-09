With the alleged Kagurabachi chapter 78 spoilers that surfaced online on Friday, May 9, 2025, the manga was expected to show Chihiro Rokuhira's battle against Samura. However, Kuguri's intervention spoiled the moment. Additionally, the spoilers showcased Yura and the Hishaku moving ahead with the Kamunabi HQ invasion plans. The chapter will be released officially on Monday, May 11, 2025.

The previous chapter explored the True Realm of Suzaku, the third ability of Samura's Tobimune blade. With Suzaku's flames, Samura nullified Hiruhiko's biggest moment and left him incapacitated. Additionally, the chapter set up Chihiro's fight against Samura.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 78.

Kagurabachi chapter 78 spoilers show Chihiro and Samura's moment, and the Hishaku's Kamunabi HQ infiltration

Hiruhiko, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Kagurabachi chapter 78 spoilers, the chapter is titled Replacement.

The alleged Kagurabachi chapter 78 spoilers pick up the events from the previous chapter and begin with Hiruhiko realizing he cannot move his body. Chihiro thinks it's only natural, considering the Hishaku sorcerer's previous move exhausted all the Spiritual Energy from his body.

Yet, he looks at Samura and realizes that he's the unnatural one. Even after neutralizing Hiruhiko's attacks and veiling the sky with the Owl ability, Samura doesn't seem to be out of breath. At first, Chihiro thinks it's perhaps due to Suzaku's Regeneration.

Yet, he quickly discards that thought because he knows that Suzaku cannot meddle with a person's life and death. Rather, it consumes a bulk of Spirit Energy. Moreover, Chihiro remembers that if a person only relies on regeneration recklessly and takes damage, their Spirit Energy is bound to try.

Samura's Suzaku in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

At any rate, everything should have a limit. However, Samura seems to have surpassed every definition Chihiro can think of. He realizes the blind sorcerer has evolved from 18 years ago. Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 78 spoilers shift the focus to Samura, who wants to end Hiruhiko's life first. At this moment, Samura detects someone's presence behind the peephole.

Kagurabachi chapter 78 spoilers then show Kuguri slashing through the door to catch Samura by surprise. Kuguri demonstrates Hagure, a sorcery technique that harnesses heat generated internally through battles and other pertinent activities. The spoilers reveal that there's no limit to how much heat Kuguri can store.

The more heat he builds, the more powerful his attacks become. According to Kagurabachi chapter 78 spoilers, Kuguri has used nothing but his blade for seven months straight. With a well-concentrated attack, Kuguri destroys the side wall. The resultant smoke makes it difficult for Samura to sense Kuguri and others.

Chihiro and Kuguri (Image via Shueisha)

When the smoke clears up, Samura notices that Hiruhiko has gotten away. Kagurabachi chapter 78 spoilers show Toto teleporting Hiruhiko to somewhere safe. She asks him if he's fine. Hiruhko cannot even talk, as he's completely devastated. Meanwhile, Kuguri appears at the scene and tells Toto that he couldn't find Hiruhiko's arm.

He also mentions that Samura has Kumeyuri with him. Furthermore, Kuguri laments that they couldn't kidnap Samura's daughter. Toto gets exasperated by their overwhelming defeat. Yet, she's glad to make it out alive. She calls Kuguri's arrival a miracle. Meanwhile, Kuguri fears that they might not have any cards to play against Samura if things stay like this.

At this moment, they observe snow falling from the sky. Kuguri wonders whether it's the result of Samura's technique. The Hishaku sorcerer feels demoralized by Samura's sheer strength, which can affect the weather as well. At this moment, Toto wonders what their next action should be, since Yura is busy with his plans in Tokyo.

Toto, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Kuguri thinks they have no choice but to sidetrack for a while, since facing Samura is nearly impossible for them right now. At this moment, Kagurabachi chapter 78 spoilers show Hiruhiko mumbling something. Toto tries hard to listen to his words. Hiruhiko says there wasn't even hatred in Samura's eyes.

Meanwhile, in the Kyoto Massacre Hotel, Seiichi Samura asks Chihiro why he is wielding the Enchanted Blade again. Chihiro says he has heard everything. Samura internally curses Shiba. After that, he explains to Chihiro that everything has been the Sword Saint's fault.

He clarifies that while Kunishige Rokuhira was responsible for forging the Enchanted Blades, he was nothing but a hero who saved the country. Chihiro says he has already heard it from Shiba countless times. Samura then tells Chihiro that he has yet to take it all in.

Seiichi Samura, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The blind sorcerer tells Chihiro that if he has truly heard about the Malediction, he should know that the Sword Saint cannot be allowed to live. Chihiro instantly asks Samura if he's truly thinking of eradicating all the other Enchanted Blade wielders, including himself. Samura says he must do what's necessary, for the sake of Iori and her future.

He tells Chihiro in Kagurabachi chapter 78 spoilers that he might have to cut him down if he gets in his way. At this moment, Chihiro Rokuhira reminds Samura that what Iori needs in her future is actually him. Responding to Samura's question about why he wielded the Enchanted Blade again, Chihiro says that it's to stop him.

Meanwhile, in Tokyo, Yura is about to infiltrate the Kamunabi headquarters, where a mysterious person is seen connected to a strange device. Elsewhere, a meeting is held among the Kamunabi higher-ups. One of them states that the Owl has cleared itself from the sky. Furthermore, they have received a report from Masumi, who has established contact with Samura.

Azami, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Azami reports that three Hishaku members have been spotted around the premises. Moreover, the Masumi members have also confirmed Kumeyuri's location. At this moment in Kagurabachi chapter 78 spoilers, a bell rings to notify everyone about the enemy's attack. The Kamunabi sorcerer connected to the device says the barrier has been poked directly above the Shinuchi with Pine Trees sorcery.

They are convinced that it's Hishaku's attack. According to Kagurabachi chapter 78 spoilers, the Kamunabi headquarters currently hold the Shinuchi. Furthermore, deep down below the HQ, the Sword Saint is confined under tight security. It's an underground facility housing 500 personnel, including non-combatants, protected with a rectangular barrier.

Meanwhile, the Hishaku sorcerer with the Pine trees power demonstrates his sorcery to break through the barriers. The bearded Kamunabi sorcerer says they should unlock the first layer of the barrier and let the Hishaku in, as their primary duty is to safeguard the public from sorcery threats.

Yura, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The unnamed sorcerer maintaining the barrier senses seven people coming down. Meanwhile, in Kagurabachi chapter 78 spoilers the Kamunabi sorcerer with glasses recalls the Hishaku sorcerers having ten members in total. Three have been spotted in Kyoto, so he realizes the other seven members have come to invade the HQ.

Azami realizes he must go into battle. Meanwhile, the Kamunabi higher-up wonders if they can break down the HQ without the Enchanted Blade. He speculates that the Hishaku members must have been waiting for the Owl to dissipate. He wonders what sort of plans the enemies are scheming. At any rate, he realizes that battle is imminent.

Hakuri, as seen in the Kamunabi HQ (Image via Shueisha)

One of the Kamunabi higher-ups notifies the non-combatants immediately to move levels below the third floor. At this moment, Kagurabachi chapter 78 spoilers show Hakuri, who has just regained consciousness.

A guard asks him if he can move immediately after he has gotten up. Hakuri says that he can. According to the spoilers, the chapter ends thrillingly, with two battles (Chihiro in Kyoto and Hakuri in Tokyo) beginning to move.

