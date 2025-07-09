Samura's biggest death flag has come in the most unexpected ways in Kagurabachi

The latest installment of Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi was as emotional as it was intense. Chapter 85 continued the battle between Chihiro Rokuhiro and Seiichi Samura, a round 2 following the former's initiall loss to Seiichi. Neither were prepared to give in as it was a clash of Enchanted Blades in Enten vs Tobimune. Seiichi wanted Chihiro to give up Enten, given the pain it was causing him.

But on the flip side, Chihiro didn't want to do so, as the blades were the final links to his father. As seen, he would rather die than let go of the past. Considering how the story is progressing, a major moment is likely coming up. For one, it looks like Kagurabachi chapter 85 may have teased the death of Seiichi Samura. The upcoming chapters could the final time readers see him.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Kagurabachi: Biggest hint to Samura's death revealed in most unforseen manner

Seiichi Samura (Image via Viz Media)

As mentioned, it seems like Kagurabachi chapter 85 may have just hinted at the death of Seiichi Samura. A temporary ally of the Hishaku, the Enchanted Blade wielder has always felt guilty for the crimes committed by the wielders of these blades during the Seitei War. Thus, he seeks to end all wielders one day, including himself.

Now as seen in the latest chapter, he and Chihiro's battle is reaching a climax. Both swordsmen have used powerful sorcery and seem to be nearing their limits. Covered in wounds, more than a physical battle, it is a clash of ideals at the moment. Samura wants Chihiro to give up Enten, given his understanding of what the blade does to its wielder.

Elsewhere, Chihiro is holding on as he doesn't want to lose this final link to his father. He has a past he feel he cannot let go, stating that death is better than leaving it behind. But after this is where the chapter teases Seiichi's potential demise - in the form of him opening his eyes and seeing his daughter, Iori Samura's face.

Seiichi and Iori (Image via Viz Media)

The only comment that leaves his lips centers on how much she has grown/matured. Kagurabachi fans will remember that Iori's memories were wiped on Seiichi's orders to protect her. However, the Hishaku and the Masumi targeted the girl to gain an advantage over Seiichi. Now, with her memories back, her strong attachment to Seiichi has her wanting to see him once again.

In the chapter, Seiichi Samura sees his wife's visage, Inori asking him to protect their daughter. Here, he metaphorically opens the door he had been struggling to open for a while, entering (little) Iori's room and lovingly embracing her. In reality, Iori makes it to where her fathe and Chihiro are. The man has healed his eyes using the Suzaku flames and opened them, finally seeing his daughter.

Iori was someone he sought so dearly to protect. While he did fulfill his duty so far, this scene is also a very likely hint that he isn't going to surivive for too long. This moment is a proper coming together for father and daughter. Seiichi's eyes have opened (also metaphorically) to a new way of life and he must live for his daughter. But again, recent events are a major hint that this will probably not happen.

Final Thoughts

Seiichi Samura (Image via Viz Media)

Kagurabachi chapter 85 puts forth a heavily emotional and symbolic turning point in the story, one that could be the end of Seiichi Samura’s journey. With Chihiro clinging to Enten, a final remnant of Kunishige, Seiichi's desperation to prevent further pain bares raw his internal conflict and guilt over the legacy of the Enchanted Blades.

Chapter 85 powerfully contrasts the two warriors - one battling to hold on to the past and the other grappling to let go. The installment's most crucial moment comes when Seiichi opens his eyes to see his daughter. It is symbolic to him realizing that there is an alternate way to live. This, coupled with him remembering his wife's words asking him to protect Iori serves as a major hint to his fate.

Seiichi Samura now needs to survive for his daughter's sake, but whether or not that will happen is yet unknown. All in all, the latest chapter has set the stage for an emotionally-touching resolution.

