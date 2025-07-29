Yura could be a by-product of Sword Saint's Magatsumi in Kagurabachi

Kagurabachi's Yura yet remains an enigmatic presence in the story. First introduced during the Rakuzaichi Arc, the leader of the Hishaku claimed that his ultimate goal was to wield the Shiuichi aka Magatsumi. This is the blade of the Master Swordsman, who remains under a seal and close watch of the Kamunabi. However, Yura's actions thus far have been cryptic given his claim.Again, there seems to be an unsettling cloud of mystery around his ties to the Master Swordsman. The popular opinion leans towards him being aligned in some manner to the swordsman, while others feel he may be working to clear a path so he can wield the Magatsumi uninhibited, i.e., getting rid of the Master Swordsman. There is another intriguing perspective - Yura is a by-product of Magatsumi.Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.Kagurabachi: Magatsumi may be why Yura existsThe Master Swordsman or Sword Saint's Magatsumi may be the reason Yura has come to exist in Kagurabachi. In other words, he may be a by-product of the blade. This would tie into the Master Swordsman's ability with Magatsumi, i.e., Malediction. In English, the word refers to a magical phrase uttered with the intention of bringing about evil or a curse.In Japanese, it can be translated as &quot;Kodoku&quot;. Now that holds a bit of a different meaning, or scenario rather. To create Kodoku, sorcerers mix a number of insects in a jar and wait for them to kill each other until one remains. The fluids of the survivor would then be used to poison a target, either to controll them, bring about misfortune or kill them.At the other end, the insect would serve as a &quot;lucky charm&quot; to the one performing the ritual. It would promise great wealth and prosperity in return for care. Failure to do so and repaying the insect's charm by placing an equal quantity of wealth by the roadside would enrage the insect, causing it to devour the ritual performer. Also, it could be a death charm if the riches were given to someone ignorant.Magatsumi (Image via Viz Media)Thus, in this case, Kagurabachi's Yura may be the insect that has come to collect. Building on the mentioned information, he may the sole survivor of the previous Malediction and is the curse backlashing on Japan. This would explain his odd relationship to the Master Swordsman and him even sharing his eyes at one point in the manga.As mentioned, if turns out to be true, then Yura is indeed a by-product of Magatsumi. Taking from the concept of Kodoku, Yura's character could be symbolic of the enduring “insect” that emerged, the embodiment of the curse itself. Such would offer an explanation for his odd behavior, perplexing motives, and unsettling ties to the Sword Saint.Again, if the Malediction did actually birth/form Yura, his role in the story just became considerably more dangerous and meaningful. Not just a simple chase for Magatsumi, he is the result of its power - a mark of its chaos materialized to collect a karmic debt. Akin to the Kodoku ritual's insect getting enraged if not satisfied, Yura’s deeds are a likely reflection of balance through ruin.If viewed from this lens, he isn't seeking power or control, but is echoing the curse that craves judgement.Final ThoughtsThe Master Swordsman (Image via Viz Media)Yura’s character in Kagurabachi may go beyond ambition and establish him as not a power seeker, but a true manifestation of Magatsumi’s curse. Finding roots in the Kodoku ritual, Yura may just be the surviving bit of the past Malediction, a child of the chaos the Master Swordsman had once unleashed.As seen in Kagurabachi, his strange courses of action, eerir calm and uncanny ties to the sealed Master Swordsman could be indicative of him actually carrying out the curse's will. If true, Yura is the karmic backlash of Magatsumi, a living and breathing anomaly hungry to bring destruction.Ultimately, the Hishaku leader's role would be recontextualized - not a mere antagonist anymore, but an animate repercussion. Hence, through Yura's pursuit of the Enchanted Blade, Hokazono may be attempting to convey that he is of the blade - a resentful reverberation of its power.Related links:Kagurabachi had already foreshadowed this Enten ability in the mangaKagurabachi chapter 88 highlightsKagurabachi chapter 89 release details