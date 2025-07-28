Kagurabachi chapter 89 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 89 is scheduled to be released on Monday, August 4, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 36/37, as per Shueisha's MANGA Plus site. However, due to the varying time zones, many fans from global regions can read the chapter on Sunday, August 3, 2025.

Ad

The previous chapter introduced Kiri Shirakai, the granddaughter of the Iai White Purity Style's founder, Itsuo Shirakai. Kiri came to aid Hakuri and Uruha, who were ambushed by the Hishaku. During the battle, Uruha demonstrated his sorcery powers. Considering how the chapter ended, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Kagurabachi chapter 89.

Kagurabachi chapter 89 release date and time

Chihiro, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As per Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Kagurabachi chapter 89 will be released on Monday, August 4, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump #36/37. However, because of the time zone differences, the chapter will be available for perusal on Sunday, August 3, 2025, in most regions.

Ad

Trending

Kagurabachi chapter 89 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, August 3, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, August 3, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, August 3, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, August 3, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, August 3, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, August 3, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, August 4, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, August 4, 2025

12:30 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 89?

Yura, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Manga lovers can read Kagurabachi chapter 89 on several Shueisha-based services, including the MANGA Plus site, the MANGA Plus app, the VIZ Media site, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

Ad

Interested readers can only access the first and the latest three chapters on these services. To read beyond those free chapters, fans need a subscription to the platforms.

Kagurabachi chapter 88 recap

Izaru, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

After discovering that the Hishaku have entered the West Wing of the Fifth Level, instead of the Threat Elimination Grounds, Izaru orders the elite troops to act accordingly and surround the enemies. Meanwhile, a Barrier Keeper asks Izaru what they should do about the anonymous informant. Izaru says there's no time to waste, as their first priority is to annihilate the Hishaku.

Ad

Meanwhile, at the West Wing, Yura appears slightly disturbed seeing Uruha alive. On the other hand, Uruha asks Hakuri if he can fight. Hakurir replies that while he can cast Isou every now and then, he has used a string of them in succession, which is why he needs to rest.

Kiri Shirakai in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

That said, he can still transport, though all the previously registered items have been reset. With that intel, Uruha gets ready to face the opponents by himself. At this moment, an assassin drops dead. The chapter then introduces Kiri Shirakai, who emerges from the ceiling. She addresses Uruha casually and acts surprised to see him alive.

Ad

Apparently, Uruha used to take care of Kiri when he and Samura received training under Itsuo Shirakai. Meanwhile, a Hishaku sorcerer appears behind Uruha, who counters with a kick. Afterward, Uruha activates his sorcery, Koen. At the same time, a Hishaku sorcerer uses Mako sorcery to conjure a demon's gnaw.

Yura and Sword Saint (Image via Shueisha)

Uruha slashes the gnaw and charges at Yura, who pulls a sword from a book and blocks the attack. Yura suspects that Uruha's sorcery enables him to fortify one ability at a time. At this moment, the healer Hishaku sorcerer, informs Yura about the Kamunabi's reinforcements approaching the site.

Ad

Meanwhile, Uruha detects strange powers from Yura, as his eyes darken, much like the Sword Saint. The Hishaku leader says they still have the final card to play, which is the Death Match. The chapter ends with Kiri Shirakai shielding Hakuri as he gets ready to fight.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 89? (speculative)

Kiri guards Hakuri (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 89 will likely show Hishaku's counterattack and what Yura meant by the "Death Match."

Ad

Moreover, it remains to be seen how Kiri Shirakai and Uruha can keep the enemies at bay before the reinforcements arrive. At the same time, the chapter may reveal more elite troops of Kamunabi.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More