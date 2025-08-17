One Piece chapter 1157: Harald clashes with the World Government as Shakuyaku settles in Hachinosu

One Piece chapter 1157, titled The Legendary Bar, continues the Elbaph flashback and follows the chaotic relationship between the members of the Rocks Pirates. Additionally, the chapter sheds light on Harald’s internal turmoil as he struggles to maintain a balance between developing his nation and joining the World Government.Finally, One Piece chapter 1157 ends by spotlighting Shakuyaku’s beauty yet again, as she is revealed to be the treasure of Hachinosu. In the previous chapter, the idols of the sea, the Kuja Pirates, took the stage, as the Roger Pirates confronted them in an attempt to claim the unbelievably gorgeous Shakky.The installment also highlighted the Rocks Pirates, as they took control of Hachinosu, and Xebec revealed his plan for overthrowing the World Government.One Piece chapter 1157 showcases the disorderly Rocks Pirates and the treasure of HachinosuThe Era of RocksOne Piece chapter 1157 begins by showing the Rocks Pirates looting the temple of the International Philanthropy Federation called the Foot Colony. In particular, the distrustful nature of the crew was highlighted, as Shiki abandoned and threw bombs at Whitebeard, Kaido, and Silver Axe when the group was making their getaway.While the temple guards sealed the gates in order to hold the criminals back, Whitebeard ended up sinking the entire island with his Tremor-Tremor fruit. Soon after, Silver Axe rebuked Shiki for trying to leave them behind and tried to fight him, but was interrupted by the arrival of approaching Navy ships.The Rocks Pirates as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)Rocks D. Xebec welcomed the challenge, while Whitebeard wondered whether someone had leaked their plans. Following this, the fearsome record of the Rocks Pirates was revealed by the narrator. Within two years of their formation, they had 16 documented raids, sank 76 ships, destroyed 14 ports, wiped out five towns, and ruined an entire nation.The crew had three violations of the International Law’s Article 18, as well as 25 criminal records that were erased. Consequently, that period was considered the Era of Rocks.Harald’s dilemmaHarald as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)One Piece chapter 1157 then shifted to Enishi in the New World, where World Government agents were trying to harm a non-affiliated nation. Since the country had stood up for Elbaph in its time of need, Harald chose to protect them, even at the risk of his application to become a member nation being rejected.The Giant King finally snapped when a World Government officer shot an innocent bystander, causing him to lunge at their ship. Later, false articles that painted Harald as a traitor were published throughout the world.In Ida’s Tavern, Xebec heartily laughed at the World Government’s schemes as well as Harald’s shaved head, inferring that it was a way to show good faith. The pirate continued inviting Harald to join him, though the Giant turned him down.Harald and Ida as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)While Harald recognized that there was corruption in the World Government, he appreciated the Marines who saved people on a daily basis. By becoming a member nation, Harald believed positive differences could be made for people everywhere.Xebec tried to get Ida to support him, but she cheekily poked fun at him by asking Harald to choose his friends wisely. Loki and Hajrudin listened to the discussion in the background. At Navy Headquarters, Garp, Sengoku, and Tsuru tried to convince Kong to allow Elbaph to become a member nation, but the Admiral was helpless due to his superiors.The treasure of HachinosuShakky as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)One Piece chapter 1157 ended 42 years before the present timeline, soon after Shakuyaku had quit the Kuja Pirates. Big Mom wondered whether Shakky had quit to chase after a man, while Gloriosa responded by poking fun at Big Mom’s habit of “cranking out kids like popcorn”. At the same time, Gloriosa stated that she wouldn’t forgive Shakky if she went after Roger.Stussy tried to shift the conversation by flirting with Whitebeard, though he clearly expressed that he was not in love with her. In Hachinosu, all the residents were shocked as Shakuyaku disembarked on the island.Xebec vs Harald as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)With the Navy chasing her, she decided to hide there and open her rip-off bar, where people would line up outside for over a month. Hearing the commotion, the rulers of the island, the Rocks Pirates, boldly entered the establishment. However, as soon as they laid their eyes on Shakky, every member of the crew, including Xebec, was instantly lovestruck.Shakky's mythical beauty and importance on the island ended up giving her the status of the treasure of Hachinosu. Shakky's mythical beauty and importance on the island ended up giving her the status of the treasure of Hachinosu. One Piece chapter 1157 concluded in Mary Geoise, where Saint Mars offered a deal to Harald: Elbaph would be accepted as a member nation if its warriors managed to kill Rocks D. Xebec.