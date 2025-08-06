"Ball recognize Ball": Kagurabachi fans can't help but be excited after Michael B. Jordan shares a manga panel on his Instagram

On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, Kagurabachi fans went wild on several social media platforms when American actor Michael B. Jordan posted his Instagram story. The story featured a panel from the manga showing Sumi, Chihiro, Moku, and Rou. Fans were thrilled to see their favorite Hollywood actor delve into Japanese manga culture, especially with one of the most popular titles of recent times. Their approval and excitement are clearly reflected in their comments and posts on social media sites like Reddit and X.Michael B. Jordan's post about Kagurabachi manga leaves the fandom exhilaratedAs mentioned, the Kagurabachi fandom was left in both excitement and amazement when Michael B. Jordan posted a manga panel on his Instagram story on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Additionally, the tag @retrojapan on the post further confirmed the actor's interest in manga culture. The Kagurabachi series is one of the most popular manga titles in recent times, and the actor's interest in it was met with great enthusiasm by the fandom. The Instagram story featured the series' protagonist, Chihiro Rokuhira, along with Rou, Sumi, and Moku. Fans started discussions about Michael B. Jordan's Instagram story across various social media platforms like Reddit and X, expressing how incredible it felt to see the actor show his appreciation for the manga. All the comments and posts from fans clearly indicated their support for both the actor and the manga series.Fans' reaction to the American actor's Instagram story postAs is already clear from the facts, Kagurabachi manga fans were very excited about Michael B. Jordan's Instagram story about the series. Multiple posts and comments on the r/Kagurabachi subreddit and X show their approval.&quot;Hokazono watch Sinners and praise Michael B. Jordan, and now he read Bachi. Ball recognize Ball&quot;, said one fan on RedditComment byu/GrandHstle from discussion inKagurabachi&quot;Damn this is real i couldnt believe it and had to check for myself but this is REAL LETS GOOO&quot;, added another&quot;Dude was raised on anime. He became an anime loving adult. He's not ashamed of his past/current interests and that's the best kind of person.&quot;, added a third.While the Reddit fans above eagerly shared their excitement in the comments, fans from X also voiced their opinions on the actor and the manga series.&quot;NO ONE CAN ESCAPE KAGURABACHI IT’S TOO GOOD&quot;, added one X fan&quot;OMG i tough yall lying until i check it my self&quot;, came forward a secondWhile it is public knowledge that Michael B. Jordan grew up watching anime and reading manga, it still surprised some fans of the series. It is quite rare for Hollywood actors and actresses to engage in the manga culture. However, when they do, they are typically greeted warmly by the fandom.Also read:Gachiakuta anime's English dub for Semiu has fans' hearts aflutterTakopi's Original Sin finale has fans declaring it as &quot;definitely an Anime Of The Year contender&quot;&quot;Nami Rayleigh parallel?&quot; The latest One Piece color spread has fired up the Wings of the Pirate King debate in an unexpected direction