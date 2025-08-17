One Piece chapter 1158: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1158 is scheduled for release on Monday, September 1, 2025, at 12 am JST, according to the Manga Plus website. Oda will be going on an unexpected break, due to which the upcoming installment will be delayed by a week.The latest One Piece chapter revolved around the untrustworthy nature of the Rocks Pirates, as the crew gained infamy across the seas through their exploits. Meanwhile, Harald struggled to make Elbaph a member nation while abiding by the World Government’s tyranny. Finally, Shakky quit the Kuja Pirates and became the invaluable treasure of Hachinosu.There are currently no verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1158, and early leaks will likely also be pushed back due to the break week. Nevertheless, based on the timeline, the next chapter may focus on Harald’s dealings with the World Government as well as the events that led to the escalation of the God Valley Incident.One Piece chapter 1158 details explored: Release date, time, and where to readOne Piece chapter 1158 will be released at 12 am JST on Monday, September 1, 2025. Several international readers will gain access to the chapter on August 31, 2025 itself, while some, including Japanese fans, will see it going online on Monday morning.The release date and time of One Piece chapter 1158 in various time zones are as follows:TimezoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific Standard TimeSunday,August 31, 20258 amEastern Standard TimeSunday,August 31, 202511 amBritish Summer TimeSunday,August 31, 20254 pmCentral European Summer TimeSunday,August 31, 20255 pmIndian Standard TimeSunday,August 31, 20258:30 pmPhilippine Standard TimeSunday,August 31, 202511 pmJapanese Standard TimeMonday,September 1, 202512 amAustralia Central TimeMonday,September 1, 202512:30 amWhere to read One Piece chapter 1158?The Rocks Pirates as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)Fans can access One Piece chapter 1158 in three major ways. It can be read on Viz’s official website and Shueisha’s Manga Plus platform, where the chapter will be available for free immediately after release.Alternatively, One Piece chapter 1158 can also be read on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+, although the subscription service requires a monthly fee.One Piece chapter 1157 recapGloriosa as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)One Piece chapter 1157, titled The Legendary Bar, kicks off by showing a raid on the International Philanthropy Federation’s temple by the Rocks Pirates. The members of the crew were full of deceit, as Shiki tried to bomb Kaido, Whitebeard, and Silver Axe while they were escaping.Nevertheless, they survived, and Whitebeard sank the island with his Devil Fruit powers. Soon after, the Navy approached the island, and while Xebec was ready to face them, Whitebeard wondered if there was a traitor among them.The narrator then revealed the shocking atrocities committed by the Rocks Pirates within just two years of being active, due to which the period was considered the Era of Rocks. The scene then shifted to the New World, where World Government officials were trying to harm one of Elbaph’s allies.Harald vs Xebec as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)Despite having applied to become a member nation, Harald refused to allow this to happen and jumped at the enemy ship. In Ida’s Tavern, Xebec laughed loudly at the World Government’s villainous ways and asked Harald to join his crew. However, the Giant King refused, stating that the only way to make meaningful change was by joining forces.Senior Navy officials agreed, as Garp, Sengoku, and Tsuru made their case for Elbaph to become a member nation at their headquarters. Although Admiral Kong understood their sentiment, his powers were limited due to his higher-ups. Finally, 42 years ago, news of Shakky exiting the Kuja Pirates spread across the seas.Xebec as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)Gloriosa and Big Mom discussed the case, while Stussy failed in trying to attract Whitebeard. Meanwhile, to hide from the forces after her, Shakuyaku took refuge in Hachinosu and set up her bar. Once the Rocks Pirates entered the establishment, they laid eyes on Shakky and instantly fell in love.Due to this, she earned the reputation of being the treasure of Hachinosu. The chapter concluded in Mary Geoise, where Saint Mars offered Harald a deal of making Hachinosu a member nation if he killed Rocks D. Xebec.What to expect from One Piece chapter 1158 (speculative)?Garp vs Roger as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)Since Shakky has been established as Hachinosu’s treasure and Harald has received a dangerous deal from the World Government, One Piece chapter 1158 will likely focus on key developments and decisions.As the theft of the treasure of Hachinosu was the trigger for the God Valley Incident, the installment may finally reveal the truth about One Piece’s most important event. 