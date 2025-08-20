Ichi the Witch chapter 47 release date and time, what to expect and more

Ichi the Witch chapter 47 is set to release on Monday, August 25, 2025, at 12:00 am JST on Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 38, according to the Shueisha-affiliated service, MANGAPLUS. Important to note, varying time zones for readers located internationally means that the chapter will be available at different times on Monday, and even on Sunday.

Chapter 46 witnessed Spica Harvest waste no time getting on the offensive. She was taken up by Ichi, who saw the massive upside in having him for a partner, and decided to make a move. The Witch Cadet interrupted her sister and slid into the conversation, stating how dangerous it was for Kumugi and her "concerns."

She attempted to take her young sister's place by offering herself as a replacement for the same role. But this wasn't to be one of those moments that Kumugi would simply accept things as they are. For the first time in a long time, the green-haired valiantly stood up for herself.

Ichi the Witch chapter 47: Release date and time

Ichi, Spica, and Kumugi (Image via Viz Media)

As per MANGAPLUS, Ichi the Witch chapter 47 is set to premiere on Monday, August 25, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. Depending on where readers are located, the chapter will drop either during the early hours of Monday, or at various points during the day on Sunday.

Ichi the Witch chapter 47 release date and time, based on corresponding time zones, are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 08:00 am Sunday August 24, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Sunday August 24, 2025 British Summer Time 03:00 pm Sunday August 24, 2025 Central European Summer Time 04:00 pm Sunday August 24, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:30 pm Sunday August 24, 2025 Philippine Time 11:00 pm Sunday August 24, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Monday August 25, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 01:00 am Monday August 25, 2025

Where to read Ichi the Witch chapter 47

Desscaras and Kumugi (Image via Viz Media)

Ichi the Witch chapter 47 can be tuned in to on a number of Shueisha-affiliated services, such as the MANGAPLUS website, the MANGAPLUS phone application, the Viz Media website, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

Interested individuals can access the first three and the latest three chapters for free on these platforms. For access to all chapters, a subscription is required.

Ichi the Witch chapter 46 brief recap

Desscaras (Image via Viz Media)

Titled 46th Hunt: Important Memories, the chapter began with the junior witches present at the event gushing over Desscaras and Gokuraku. For one, the former enjoyed being the center of attention, and Gokuraku was accustomed to it, given his princely status in Kagami.

Elsewhere, Kumugi and Ichi were side by side, no one approaching them, with Ichi seemingly exuding an "intimidating aura." But in reality, Ichi was muttering the pleasantries Togeice and Desscaras had taught him (due to this being his first ever social gathering event).

Just as Kumugi attempted to offer Ichi a drink, Spica chimed in, louder. She was quick to jump in on the conversation, thanking Ichi for taking care of her little sister. Spica then wasted no time putting her plan into action, i.e., her pursuit of Ichi. She expressed "concern" at Kumugi being part of the Anti-Human Hater Magik Squad.

Kumugi and Spica as children (Image via Viz Media)

As per her words, things went awry every time Kumugi tried them. The chapter then showcases a flashback to little Kumugi and Spica. Of the pair of them, the latter always excelled at nearly everything. One day, Kumugi wanted to prove her worth and learnt a powerful spell, but ended up hurting her sister in the process.

That is how she lost her right eye and wore an eyepatch. But this was a major advantage for Spica over Kumugi - from that day, Kumugi never refused her sister, and it was like she was bound to her, even having her attire and role at the Witches' Association decided for her by her sister.

Spice deemed Kumugi "too gentle" and stated that the job would be too much for her. She concluded her speech by recommending herself as a candidate to take over the role of Official Record-Keeper on Team Desscaras. The woman cleverly phrased it as Kumugi wanting such a thing and looked at her for approval.

Kumugi stands up for herself (Image via Viz Media)

On the other side, Kumugi felt quite pressured by her sister's words, the past flooding back in her mind instantly. But that calmed quickly when Ichi asked her what she desired, their talk before the Kagami Incident replaying in her head. Hearing no response, Spica spoke up and took it as a "yes."

The episode ended with a nervous and flustered Kumugi standing up for herself, stating that she indeed has objections to the proposal being presented.

What to expect from Ichi the Witch chapter 47 (speculative)

Kumugi and Spica (Image via Viz Media)

With how the previous installment ended, Ichi the Witch chapter 47 is set to witness Kumugi make a stand. She had, for too long, felt obligated to listen to her sister's every word and instruction. This has caused her to become timid and simply accept things, rather than express her own opinion or thoughts about certain things, a trend that has been noticed since her character's introduction.

However, meeting Ichi and her adventures as a member of Team Desscaras looks to have had a positive impact on her. This is especially true when considering her relationship with Ichi and the talk they shared not too long ago. Hence, Ichi the Witch chapter 47 may see Kumugi deny her sister the opportunity to take her place on the team, and Ichi will further her case as well.

Moreover, Ichi being Ichi may even say something odd (and funny) that completely catches Spica off guard.

