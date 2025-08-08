Ichi the Witch chapter 46 release date and time, what to expect and more

Ichi the Witch chapter 46 is set to release on Monday, August 18, 2025 at 12:00 am JST on Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 38, according to the Shueisha-affiliated service, MANGAPLUS. Important to note, varying timezones for readers located internationally means that the chapter will be available at different times on Monday and even on Sunday.
Chapter 45 featured the gathering of the Mantinel Witches' Association's elites, called forth for a private meeting to introduce the new Anti Human-Hater Majik Squad. Amidst this, Spica Harvest's true character was revealed, as she plotted how best to use the world's first male witch. Skeptical given his origins, Spica seemed to take a great liking to this new addition.
Ichi the Witch chapter 46: Release Date and Time
As per MANGAPLUS, Ichi the Witch chapter 46 is set to premiere on Monday, August 18, 2025 at 12:00 am JST. Depending on where readers are located, the chapter will drop either during the very early hours of Monday or at various points during the day on Sunday.
Ichi the Witch chapter 46 release date and time, based on corresponding time zones are as follows:
Where to read Ichi the Witch chapter 46
Ichi the Witch chapter 46 can be tuned in to on a number of Shueisha-affiliated services, such as the MANGAPLUS website, the MANGAPLUS phone application, the Viz Media website and the Shonen Jump+ app.
Important to note, interested individuals can access the first three and the most three chapters for free on these platforms. For access to all chapters, a subscription is required.
Ichi the Witch chapter 45 brief recap
Titled "45th Hunt: Appearances Deceiving", the began with the gathering of the Mantinel Witches' Association's finest. Given the emergence of the first male witch, the association chose to reveal him to their best and brightest before the public got a glimpse. At the event was also one Spica Harvest.
Older sister to Kumugi, Spica held the rank of Senior Witch Cadet Captain. In other words, she was ranked only behind a full-fledged Witch. As was evident, she had built up quite the reputation for herself, with the younger witches buzzing with excitement and praise all around her.
They expressed that they felt she was next in line to become a Witch, but the current had overtaken her. Spica, though, backed the association, stating that it was their best judgement to make a decision like this. However, on the inside, she was thinking something else entirely.
It seems like Spica prefers to put on a warm and welcoming facade, but is truly one who prioritizes her own gain. Through an internal monologue, she was deciding how best to get close to and leverage the first male witch. Truly, marrying him would increase the Harvest household's influence in Witch society.
However, she was aware of his wild origins and brushed away that fact, but yet wanted to gauge his usefulness as a Witch. Before too long, the association introduced the world's first male witch, Ichi the Witch. Next came Team Leader Desscaras, Magic Item Crafter Gokuraku and Squad Record-Keeper Kumugi.
The four together were the newest Anti-Human Hater Majik Squad. Ichi's introduced caught nearly everyone by surprise, as they gushed at how "young and pretty" he was. Spica, however, had a complete turnaround in her thoughts, taking a great liking to Ichi the Witch, wanting him "no matter what".
What to expect from Ichi the Witch chapter 46 (speculative)
With Ichi introduced to the Mantinel Witches' Assoication, Ichi the Witch chapter 46 is set to likely witness Spica Harvest make her first move. Seeing the boy in person blew all of her expectations and notions out of the water, evident from her taking a liking to him. Again, with her little sister Kumugi on the team, she is definitely going to use her to get close to Ichi.
Hence, Ichi the Witch chapter 46 may see an interaction between Spica and Kumugi before feeding into the former meeting with Ichi. Given her calculating nature, it wouldn't be surprising if she attempts to already make moves to lure him to her side. However, considering Ichi's simplicity, the interaction may turn into something hilarious.
Also read:
- Kagurabachi chapter 90 release details
- Gachiakuta chapter 147 release details
- Even a Replica Can Fall in Love anime confirms 2026 release, cast, and staff, with PV and visual