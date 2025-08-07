Kagurabachi chapter 90 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 90 is set to be released on Monday, August 18, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 38, as per Shueisha's MANGA Plus service. The magazine will be on a break next week (August 11, 2025). Due to the varying time zones, many readers around the globe can access the chapter on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

The previous chapter revealed the identity of the armored Hishaku sorcerer and explained how he killed Misaka, the former bearer of the Cloud Gouger Enchanted Blade. The chapter also explored Hokuto's plight, as he was unsatisfied with not having a proper opponent. Moreover, the chapter introduced Misaka's brother, Natsuki.

Kagurabachi chapter 90 release date and time

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/ Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus site, Kagurabachi chapter 90 will be released on Monday, August 18, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 38th issue. Yet, because of the differences in time zones, the chapter will be available on Sunday, August 17, 2025, in most countries.

Kagurabachi chapter 90 release date and time, based on the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, August 17, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, August 17, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, August 17, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, August 17, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, August 17, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, August 17, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, August 18, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, August 18, 2025 12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 90?

Uruha, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Interested readers can enjoy perusing Kagurabachi chapter 90 on multiple Shueisha-based services, such as the MANGA Plus website, the MANGA Plus app, the VIZ Media website, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

Notably, readers can only read the first and the three most recent chapters for free on these services. They must subscribe to the aforementioned platforms to read the other chapters.

Kagurabachi chapter 89 recap

Ibuki Misaka, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

The chapter opens with the narrator explaining the heroics of Ibuki Misaka, the ex-wielder of the Cloud Gouger blade, who was on par with Samura. Three years ago, a Hishaku sorcerer appeared at his doorstep at the same time as Kunishige's assassination. After fighting a one-on-one battle, Misaka lost his life.

Meanwhile, at the Threat Elimination Grounds, Azami observes the corpse of the armored Hishaku sorcerer and realizes that it's a puppet. He suspects the original sorcerer must be somewhere else. At this moment, the chapter focuses on the actual armored Hishaku sorcerer, smoking at a nearby parlour.

The Hishaku sorcerer, named Hokuto, realizes that he cannot deal with the Kamunabi's "Executioner" with puppets alone. At this moment, he receives a call from his subordinate at Hishaku, who asks him to come to the Kamunabi HQ. The sorcerer reminds him that while his sorcery is potent, his actual potential lies in his swordsmanship.

Hokuto, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

With that, the Hishaku sorcerer reminds Hokuto of his feats against Misaka. However, Hokuto thinks it's aggravating to be praised for such unsatisfying feats because the Misaka he confronted wasn't the same swordsman from the Seitei War. Apparently, Hokuto never got to face a formidable opponent against whom he could showcase his skills as a swordsman.

At this moment, his subordinate informs him that Uruha is alive. The moment Hokuto hears Uruha's name, he starts losing his mind in delight. With that, he decides to head to the Kamunabi Headquarters.

Elsewhere, at Kamunabi HQ's Level Three zone, a man practices swordsmanship while listening to music via headphones. He is none other than Ibuki Misaka's brother, Natsuki Misaka. According to the chapter, Ibuki and Natsuki used to be invincible in their hometown, especially with how they complemented each other.

Natsuki Misaka, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Eventually, they headed to Tokyo during the Seitei War and met Kunishige Rokuhira, who chose Ibuki as the wielder of the Cloud Gouger blade. Although Natsuki was talented, Rokuhira decided to give the final blade, Kumeyuri, to Uruha.

Even though Natsuki was disappointed, he remembered his brother often saying that in the world, even the slightest weakness could spell doom. That's why he adhered to this principle and continued honing his skills as a swordsman. On the contrary, Ibuki stopped caring for swords after the Seitei War and eventually perished at the hands of Hishaku.

Natsuki thought it was inevitable since his brother showed weakness. His brief monologue gets interrupted by a person who informs him about the emergency broadcast. Natsuki Misaka discovers that the Hishaku has infiltrated the headquarters. The chapter ends with Natsuki Misaka, the Commander of Kamunabi Togo Team, ready to take on the Hishaku.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 90? (speculative)

Kiri Shirakai, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 90 will likely redirect the focus to Kamunabi HQ's Level Five, and show Kiri Shirakai and Uruha's battle against the Hishaku forces. It remains to be seen what trump card Yura will employ against the Kamunabi's reinforcements.

Additionally, Kagurabachi chapter 90 could show Hokuto arriving at the scene and facing Uruha. Furthermore, the chapter could also focus on Chihiro and Samura, who are on their way to Tokyo.

