Where does The Shiunji Family Children anime leave off in the manga? Explained

Produced by Doga Kobo, The Shiunji Family Children anime concluded its 12-episode run on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, after enthralling fans for three months with an exciting plot and lovable characters. The anime captured the iconic moments from Reiji Miyajima's manga and brought them to life with brilliant animation.

The series ended with a rather shocking plot twist, where it was revealed that among the siblings, there was another pair besides Shion and Minami, who were blood-related. Since the official staff didn't announce a season 2 after the finale, many fans may want to pick up the original manga and continue with the story.

Those fans would like to know that Doga Kobo's The Shiunji Family Children anime covered the manga up to chapter 34. Interested readers can begin reading the manga from chapter 35 onwards.

The Shiunji Family Children anime ends the adaptation at chapter 34

The Shiunji siblings, as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

The Shiunji Family Children anime picked up the adaptation from chapter 1 (The Shiunji Family Secret) and continued up to chapter 34 (The Real "Sibling"). In other words, the anime adaptation covers the manga's volumes 1-5.

Therefore, fans wanting to read the manga after watching the anime can do so from chapter 35 (That Kind of Friendship), which happens to be the first chapter of volume 6. The ongoing manga has only released 51 chapters so far. So, fans only have 18 chapters to catch up on the series.

Moreover, interested readers may also opt to read the manga from the beginning to enjoy the story's nuances. Reiji Miyajima's manga has many subtle details that might have been missed in the anime adaptation. Therefore, reading the manga from chapter 1 will give fans a richer experience.

Minami, as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

The Shiunji Family Children anime has faithfully covered the events portrayed in the manga, beginning with Arata Shiunji's chemistry with his sisters, Kotono, Ouka, Minami, Seiha, and Banri. The anime also had moments featuring Shion, Arata's younger brother.

The final two episodes also covered the Vacation Arc, where the Shiunji siblings went to their father's Summer Villa at Karuizawa. The finale saw Arata eavesdrop on a conversation, where he discovered that Minami had also developed feelings for him.

Moreover, it was revealed that one pair of the siblings were blood-related, except Shion and Minami, who also share the same blood. Therefore, the narrative has many interesting plot points yet to be revealed.

Where to read the manga after watching The Shiunji Family Children anime?

Arata Shiunji, as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

After watching The Shiunji Family Children anime, interested readers can start the manga by buying the official volumes. Hakusensha has compiled the chapters of Reiji Miyajima's manga into seven tankobon volumes, as of this writing. Only chapters 49-51 are yet to be compiled in a volume. However, not all these volumes are available in English.

Fans must note that Yen Press has only released the first three volumes (chapters 1-20) in English. In other words, interested fans must resort to buying the remaining volumes (4-7) in Japanese. Moreover, fans can read the latest chapters from Hakusensha's Young Animal magazine, where the series is being serialized.

The volumes can be acquired from digital stores, such as Amazon (Amazon JP for the Japanese versions), Barnes & Noble, and other services. If a fan wants to read chapters from beyond volume 3, they might have to resort to fan translations available on unauthorized websites.

