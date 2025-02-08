Kaiju No. 8 chapter 122: What to expect

With Kafka Hibino and the Meireki Era Mega Monster’s (Meireki for short) fight set to officially begin, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 122 is expected to focus exclusively on their brawl. Likewise, while it seems Kafka has the advantage for now, fans are desperate to know if Meireki can put up a fight somehow, either via a new form or some underhanded tactics.

However, a major complication arises in the form of the series’ digital publication nature. This approach makes it naturally averse to the creation of a reliable spoiler process, which typically relies on early printing in paper magazines. Likewise, it’s almost certain that fans don't get any reliable spoilers for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 122.

That being said, it’s relatively obvious what Kaiju No. 8 chapter 122’s main focus will likely be, even without the assistance of verifiable spoilers for the upcoming issue. Kafka’s fight against Meireki will likely take up a majority of the issue’s pages and panels, with only a select few offering focus elsewhere as their bout gets underway.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 122 should see Mina, Hoshino, Narumi fall back as Reno begins making his way to Kafka

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 122 will likely open up with a continued focus on Kafka Hibino, seeing him reference how strong he feels as he continues making his way over to Meireki. He should either hear a roar from the creature or see it kick up rubble in the distance before it suddenly attacks him, which he should have no problem taking. Kafka will likely counter while saying something to the effect of Meireki will need to do better than that to damage him.

That should prompt a shift in focus to Mina Ashiro, Soshiro Hoshina, and Gen Narumi, who all are likely to have met up with the opportunity Kafka has given them. The former two will likely retreat while carrying Narumi despite his protests, which should eventually cease as they make it clear they won’t leave him behind. Mina will likely offer one last longing look at Kafa before they fully exit the area and meet up with other Kaiju Defense Force members.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 122 should then shift focus back to Kafka versus Meireki, where Meireki has risen yet again from the blow Kafka just landed on him. Meireki will likely try a change in tactics which overwhelms Kafka at first before he adjusts to these new attack patterns. However, what Kafka’s actually seeing is likely to be a diversion, with Meireki launching a second simultaneous attack actually intended to make contact with and damage Kafka.

The move will likely either make contact with Kafka and not damage him, or be stopped by Kafka due to him being aware of the ploy the entire time. Either scenario should see Kafka follow up by claiming that such an approach won’t work against him, prompting the Meireki to begin changing forms. By the time Kafka realizes what’s happening, it will likely either be too late to stop it, or Meireki will have deployed some means of stopping Kafka from approaching.

As Kafka worries about what to do, focus will likely shift to Reno Ichikawa, who is flying through the air with a worried expression on his face. A quick flashback should reveal that he was informed of Kafka’s apparent transformation and immediately getting a bad feeling about it. The issue likewise should end with Reno begging Kafka to not go too far before he gets there.

