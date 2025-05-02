Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126: What to expect

With Mina Ashiro set to fire the Keraunos at the Meireki Era Mega Monster, many fans expect Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126 to effectively mark the conclusion of the series’ hypothetical final fight. However, Meireki will likely prove much craftier than fans think, evading Mina’s aim until both Kikoru Shinomiya and Kafka Hibino are pushed to their limits.

Likewise, fans are desperate for spoilers, but a complication arises in the form of the series’ digital publication nature. Given that regular spoiler processes rely on acquiring pre-release paper copies of the issue, this approach is obviously a major issue. It’s almost certain that fans do not get any reliable spoilers for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126.

That being said, it’s relatively obvious what Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126’s main focus will likely be, even without the assistance of verifiable spoilers for the upcoming issue.

Mina Ashiro will likely fire the first Keraunos shot, but miss due to Meireki sensing the attack and dodging accordingly. Meireki should then change its tactics, forcing Kafka Hibino and co to call in one last teammate in the form of Numbers Weapon 6 user, Reno Ichikawa.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126 likely to see Reno Ichikawa prove himself as the MVP against Meireki

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126 should begin with Mina Ashiro taking her shot with Keraunos. Kafka Hibino and Kikoru Shinomiya will likely try and keep Meireki still after it’s fired, but need to move away at the last minute to avoid getting hurt.

After a massive explosion from the blast, Kafka should move in to try and kill Meireki by shattering its core. However, Meireki’s core likely won’t yet be exposed as a result of it dodging Mina’s blast slightly at the last second.

This should then force Kafka and Kikoru to wait until Mina can fire a second shot with the Keraunos, which will likely involve a fairly lengthy cooldown period. While Kafka should still have the stamina and drive to do so, Kikoru should be reaching her limit as a result of wielding two Numbers Weapons simultaneously.

Kafka will likely instruct her to rest until Mina is ready to fire again, at which point she’ll locate Meireki’s core and relay this information once more.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 126 should then see Kafka forced to fight Meireki alone, with Soshiro Hoshina commenting on how hopeless a situation this is. Gen Narumi will likely try to will himself to fight, but falter and realize just how badly injured he is. Shots of Keiji Itami, Akira Kurusu, Konomi Okonogi, and other Defense Force members will likely further emphasize just how dire the fight now looks. However, Narumi should tell them not to worry.

Focus should then shift to Reno Ichikawa and the Fourth Division’s battlefield against the giant, faceless Kaiju they were previously seen fighting. They’ll likely have just finished dealing with the revived Kaiju in the moments leading up to Kafka and co’s current situation.

Likewise, Reno should be contacted directly by Narumi, who’ll explain that they may need his help to immobilize Meireki and allow Mina to land a clean shot.

After being urged by Iharu Furuhashi and others to go, focus should then return to the present, where Kafka is about to be hit by Meireki before it’s frozen in its tracks. This should reveal Reno’s arrival to the Meireki battlefield, at which point he’ll likely tell Mina to shoot now.

The issue should end with Kikoru telling Mina where to shoot, the Keraunos’ shot exposing Meireki’s core, and Kafka moving in for the final blow in the last panel.

