KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 10: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 10 is set to release on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 1:30 AM JST. With Loki's large follower count overshadowing Yukito's efforts, viewers are eager to watch how the conniving protagonist will scheme his way to the top in the season’s final installments.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 10 as of this article’s writing. Thankfully, what fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the episode, which should remain constant throughout the week.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 10, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 10 will focus on Yukito's final battle with Loki

Release date and time, where to watch

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 10 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 1:30 AM JST on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Given the timing of the episode’s Japanese release, viewers all around the world will see the episode released locally on Wednesday, June 14. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll once it begins airing in Japan. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll will have a slight delay in making the episode available given the nature of their simulcast agreements. Nevertheless, this streaming platform is still the best way for international fans to legally watch the series.

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 10 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 9:30 AM, Wednesday, June 14

Eastern Standard Time: 12:30 PM, Wednesday, June 14

British Summer Time: 5:30 PM, Wednesday, June 14

Central European Summer Time: 6:30 PM, Wednesday, June 14

Indian Standard Time: 10 PM, Wednesday, June 14

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 AM Thursday, June 15

Japanese Standard Time: 1:30 AM JST, Thursday, June 15

Australia Central Standard Time: 2 AM Thursday, June 15

Episode 9 recap

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 9 began with a captured Dakini surrendering herself. Yukito demanded Dakini command her followers to worship Mitama, but she refused. Riche then spoke to Dakini, saying that she'd take her side and convince Yukito to let Dakini continue her work. Riche then returned with Yukito, torturing him into submitting to her demands.

However, this was part of Yukito’s plan for Riche to gain control of Dakini’s followers, then give them to Mitama. Their plan is successful, with Yukito returning home and Mitama now having over 10,000 followers. However, they found their village destroyed, with Mitama eventually being convinced to restore it after Atar asked her for help. As Mitama restored it, an Archon watched from nearby, commenting on how different Mitama’s power is.

The Archon then tried commanding her dragons to attack, but they turned on her instead. Roy then rescued the Archon, revealed to be called Gaia, the Archon who controls and creates beasts. Gaia explained her intent to destroy Loki, prompting the group to head to the Imperial Capital, where they found Bertrand. Loki then appeared, boasting about her 1.12 million followers while begging them to take Bertrand back as the episode ended.

What to expect (speculative)

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 10 will likely see Yukito’s plan to steal Loki’s followers have its groundwork laid. With the key distinction that Loki is masquerading as the Emperor rather than herself, this plan will most likely be revealed as fooling the citizens of the Imperial Capital into believing Mitama is the Emperor.

However, the plan is unlikely to fully come to fruition in KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 10 considering there are 3 episodes left in the season. Instead, the final quarter of the niche show’s debut outing will likely focus on the overarching preparation, execution, and aftermath of Yukito’s plan to eliminate Loki once and for all.

