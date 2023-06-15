KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 11: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 11 is set to release on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 1:30 AM JST. Fan expectations for a final showdown between Yukito and Loki this season look improbable in light of this week's episode, in which it was confirmed that Yukito's attention is focused on Gaia.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 11 as of this article’s writing.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 11, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 11 seemingly sets up Gaia as Yukito and co’s final season 1 enemy

Release date and time, where to watch

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 11 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 1:30 AM JST on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Given the timing of the episode’s Japanese release, viewers all around the world will see the episode released on Wednesday, June 21 locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll once the episode begins airing in Japan. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll will have a slight delay in making the episode available, given the nature of their simulcast agreements. Nevertheless, Crunchyroll is still the best way for international fans to legally watch the series.

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 11 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 9:30 AM, Wednesday, June 21

Eastern Standard Time: 12:30 PM, Wednesday, June 21

British Summer Time: 5:30 PM, Wednesday, June 21

Central European Summer Time: 6:30 PM, Wednesday, June 21

Indian Standard Time: 10 PM, Wednesday, June 21

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 AM Thursday, June 22

Japanese Standard Time: 1:30 AM JST, Thursday, June 22

Australia Central Standard Time: 2 AM Thursday, June 22

Episode 10 recap

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 10 began with Yukito using music to strengthen the unity of Mitama’s followers, in turn increasing her power qualitatively. Yuktio achieved this by reintroducing music to his cohorts, who then formed a band with the recently introduced Gaia on drums.

However, Yukito then identified Gaia as their next biggest potential threat, having Bertrand tail her. This revealed that Gaia was abducting children from various isolation villages and using them to create a family, with her as a mother. Yukito explained that a family is essentially a religious group, with Gaia focusing on the quality of her followers’ beliefs rather than quantity.

After hearing this news, Yukito enlisted Dakini to use her powers to lure the children away from Gaia. However, Dakini wanted to do so without the use of her powers due to how she has already affected the children of the nation. The episode ended with the two eldest children of Gaia’s family seemingly using Gaia’s powers to summon animals.

What to expect (speculative)?

Unfortunately, it seems that KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 11 will wholly focus on Yukito eliminating Gaia as a threat one way or another. This, in turn, likely means that Yukito and Loki’s final showdown will have to wait till season 2 if the mixed-bag series thus far is able to secure the said second season.

Likewise, KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 11 will likely focus primarily on Dakini, Yukito, and Mitama. As the three most involved in the operation to take Gaia down, they may even need to work together as a team. With this in mind, it’ll be interesting to see each of these distinct and outlandish personalities clash with each other, not to mention the uniquely different goals each likely has in mind.

