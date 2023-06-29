KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World finale: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World finale is set to release on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 1:30 AM JST. With Yukito’s friends coming to save him and Mitama at their lowest moment, fans can’t wait to see if the isolation village’s group of misfits can indeed save the duo from their godly enemy.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for the KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World finale as of this article’s writing. Thankfully, what fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for the KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World finale, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World finale seemingly setting up Gaia as Yukito and co’s final season 1 enemy

Release date and time, where to watch

The KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World finale will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 1:30 AM JST on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Given the timing of the episode’s Japanese release, viewers all around the world will see the episode release on Wednesday, July 5 locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll once the episode begins airing in Japan. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll will have a slight delay in making the episode available given the nature of their simulcast agreements. Nevertheless, it is still the best way for international fans to legally watch the series.

The KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World finale is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 9:30 AM, Wednesday, July 5

Eastern Standard Time: 12:30 PM, Wednesday, July 5

British Summer Time: 5:30 PM, Wednesday, July 5

Central European Summer Time: 6:30 PM, Wednesday, July 5

Indian Standard Time: 10 PM, Wednesday, July 5

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 AM Thursday, July 6

Japanese Standard Time: 1:30 AM JST, Thursday, July 6

Australia Central Standard Time: 2 AM Thursday, July 6

Episode 11 recap

KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World episode 11 began with Dakini and the other children being chased by Cyan, Kai, and the monsters they borrowed from Gaia. Cyan’s backstory pre-Gaia was then shown, up to the point of her and Kai having met Gaia after she attacked their cart with her monsters, then befriending and adopting them as her children.

Back in the present, Yukito, Atar, Mitama, and everyone else appeared and defeated the monster. Gaia then appeared and congratulated Cyan and Kai before betraying them. She then commanded her hydra-like beast called Typhon to attack Yukito and everyone else. Atar attacks Typhon but is unable to even scratch it. The group then flees in a truck while one of Gaia’s children explains what Typhon is.

Yukito is then stabbed by Typhon and taken inside, with Mitama following. Gaia then spoke to the captive Yukito in her combat form, revealing that Mitama is sacrificing her energy to keep Yukito alive in a state of quasi-immortality. Gaia then reveals the origins of Archons as well as her own origins, to the effect of claiming she and Yukito to be similar people.

The episode ended with all of Yukito’s friends having come to save him from Gaia’s clutches.

What to expect (speculative)?

Given how episode 11 unfolded, it seems all but certain that the KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World finale will focus on wrapping up Gaia as a threat. Likewise, this would seemingly indicate that fans won’t see Yukito and Loki have their ultimate confrontation by the time the first season ends. Hopefully, there is indeed a second season of the anime to showcase this bout.

After Gaia is defeated, however, the KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World finale will likely establish both Loki and Yukito’s future intentions for battling one another. While fans shouldn’t expect any concrete plans laid out by the episode’s end, tactics and approaches will likely at least be teased in the season one finale.

Follow along for more KamiKatsu - Working for God in a Godless World anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

