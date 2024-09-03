Kashin Koji not mentioning a future where Boruto wins may confirm that his ultimate fate is all but sealed

Boruto and his overall role in the story have been debated by fans numerous times due to the existence of Kawaki and his similar developments. Given that Kawaki and Boruto currently embody a dynamic similar to Naruto and Sasuke from the original series, only the current protagonist has received sufficient character growth.

Chapter 13 revealed many things, including the protagonist's integral role in "supposedly" changing the world's fate while reinforcing his existence as the single factor ensuring the world's continued survival. While Kashin Koji's new future-gazing ability has given rise to numerous theories, it should be noted that the protagonist's integral role as a nexus point of future events is a hypothesis based on Kashin Koji's speculations.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Boruto Two Blue Vortex series.

Trending

Boruto's will serve as Kawaki's character development

Boruto Uzumaki as shown in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 13 began by revealing Kashin Koji's integral role in the protagonist's development and determination. Kashin Koji's new ability, "Ten Directions," allowed him to glimpse into possible futures, eventually leading him to recruit the protagonist into his cause.

It was revealed that several events led to the world's destruction, beginning with the protagonist's death, followed by Kawaki losing to a powerful foe and then becoming a sacrifice for the Ten-Tails. Although Kashin Koji trained the protagonist to save the world from destruction, he heavily emphasized that the protagonist would meet his end at the hands of Jura nonetheless.

Kashin Koji as shown in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Given the tone and words used by Kashin Koji, it becomes apparent that the protagonist's death at the hands of Jura is an outcome that cannot be changed. This also implies that there are no futures where the protagonist, Boruto, actually wins.

It is possible that the protagonist losing to Jura is a key event in the timeline that could contribute to saving the world. Kawaki might be the key to this. Kawaki's character growth and power level are behind the protagonist's in every way. A recent interview with Ikemoto and Kishimoto revealed that Kawaki will soon receive his character growth and "evolve."

Kawaki, as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The protagonist's death might be the event that eventually leads to Kawaki defeating the Shinju. Although Kawaki's intentions are to protect the Hidden Leaf and the Hokage, Kishimoto, and Ikemoto might be trying to expand on this quality and make him the final "hero" of the story. The protagonist's dialogue stating that he won't agree with any plan that results in Kawaki's death also raises a death flag for himself.

Final Thoughts

Chapter 13 of the manga ended with the protagonist being arrested by the Hidden Leaf Village. Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14, which will be released on September 20, 2024, will reveal the protagonist's actual fate and how Kashin Koji might get involved in this situation.

Kashin Koji has emphasized how the protagonist's existence has been crucial to the world's survival. Therefore, it's possible that Kashin Koji himself may step in to save the protagonist from being executed by the Hidden Leaf Village and Kawaki.

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback