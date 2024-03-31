Kawaki may die in Boruto only to return stronger (& this theory explains it)

The Boruto manga series has been progressing well, and it seems like it is on the precipice of starting a major fight with some of the main characters in the story. The manga takes time to release a new chapter as it is released a monthly basis.

This results in the fanbase taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) and developing various fan theories. While most fan theories that fans come up with are good and often tie in with certain events from the past, some theories lack sufficient evidence.

One Boruto theory that has been floating around on the internet involves Kawaki from the series. One particular user, @k1k3art, had an interesting viewpoint on how the story would progress from here on.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Two Blue Vortex manga series.

Boruto fan theory that calls for the death of Kawaki

The aforementioned user on X had a theory that centered around Kawaki. The theory states that Kawaki could potentially die and then get resurrected with Delta’s help. Those who have been reading the manga will know that Kawaki is currently playing an extremely important role at the moment.

According to Kawaki, he wishes to kill the protagonist since he poses a threat to Naruto and the village of Konohagakure. Therefore, their fight will certainly be one of the most defining moments in the manga, which was foreshadowed at the beginning of the sequel series.

However, there is a new threat at the moment: Shinju. This one particular fan believes that Kawaki could potentially die in one of the upcoming chapters of the series. While the manner in which he could die was not explained in the tweet, it’s implied that Kawaki could potentially die while trying to take on the Shinju.

Given that the Boruto series is suffering from the Power Creep, the villains are stronger than ever. Therefore, the likes of Jura and Hidari could potentially hurt Kawaki.

Thus, there is a possibility that Kawaki could die, and the aforementioned fan also stated how he could be resurrected through Delta’s help. While this is an interesting theory, introducing Himawari into the equation changes a few things.

Himawari as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha)

Now is the time for this character to shine, and Jura sensed the Tailed Beast chakra in her. This is Masashi Kishimoto’s way of indicating her importance to the storyline. While the theory is interesting, Kawaki might not die in the manga just yet. However, if he manages to die in the manga, he will be resurrected like Boruto. The manner in which he does this might depend on various factors.

While the theory is not entirely impossible, the likelihood of this theory being played out is certainly low. Kawaki will surely get stronger in the series. However, there could be other ways of gaining higher amounts of power aside from resurrection. It will be interesting to see how things pan out in the upcoming set of chapters.

