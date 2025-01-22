Kawaki might have the cheat code to surpass Boruto but it comes with a heavy price

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 was released on January 21, 2025. While the chapter turned the tide against the protagonists in the Hidden Sand Village, the frenzy inside the Hidden Leaf Village was the spotlight. Kawaki was adamant about achieving his true powers as Amado was reluctant to sacrifice the only hope he had for his daughter.

While Kawaki's true potential was enough to overpower the protagonist, he might never be able to use it because he is only a karma carrier for Akebi. Amado, who holds the lives of every one of his beings, would never let Kawaki sacrifice himself by achieving his true powers, which might be strong enough to kill the protagonist and even the strongest of Otsutsuki.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga series and has the author's opinion.

Trending

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Exploring why Kawaki might never be able to unlock his true powers

Kawaki as seen in the manga (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 saw a focus on Amado's lab in the Hidden Leaf Village where Kawaki was strangling Amado. Kawaki wanted his true potential unlocked to go against the Shinju. However, Amado activated his shutdown code and escaped. When Kawaki woke up, he found himself inside a room where Amado proposed a deal.

Amado then pulled out the corpse of her daughter, Akebi, and wanted Kawaki to plant his karma inside her, in exchange for which Kawaki's full potential would be unlocked. However, Kawaki argued that planting the Kawaki might awaken Akebi as an Otsutsuki, causing a debate between him and Amado.

Akebi Sanzu as seen in the manga (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Ultimately, Kawaki proposed his final deal: only if Amado made him the strongest would he implant his karma inside Akebi. The 'strongest' in this case refers to the protagonist, Boruto, and every other antagonist, such as Code and Shinju. Without any doubt, Kawaki might achieve this overpowered potential given how his unawakened powers are above par.

If his true powers are awakened, he might become a monster whom no one can stop (working as a cheat code for him). However, with a big prize comes a bigger price and that price is that Kawaki has to implant his karma inside Akebi. As the fans might have noticed, these two conditions collide, making Kawaki unable to achieve his true potential in the future.

Kawaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Since his awakening as an artificial being, Amado had planted Akebi's data inside Kawaki's karma so the daughter could be revived one day. Moreover, this was also the reason why Kawaki's true potential was locked it might be dangerous enough for him to lose his sanity and kill himself.

Kawaki proposes a deal where his true powers are unlocked first before Akebi's revival might never happen as Amado might be sure that if Kawaki reached overpowered potential, he could never return and have the time to revive Akebi.

Final thoughts

This might be one of the hardest plot points for Mikio Ikemoto to settle as the show must go on and he has to decide one of two things. Will Kawaki be given true powers with Amado risking the completion of his most important plan or will Amadi again fool him into believing that his true powers are unlocked while saving him for Akebi?

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback