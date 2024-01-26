Kawaki's biggest concern isn't Boruto but one of his closest allies

With Boruto having returned to the Hidden Leaf Village, Kawaki is bound to get worried about his lie being exposed. However, the protagonist might not be Kawaki's biggest concern. Instead, Kawaki's biggest person of interest just might be Daemon, Eida's little brother.

From Daemon's first appearance, it was made very clear that he was exceptionally strong. Additionally, he loved his sister and was ready to do everything in his capacity to protect her. For now, Daemon does tolerate Kawaki's presence due to his sister's feelings toward him. However, this might soon change in the future.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Daemon might side with Boruto and take down Kawaki

Eida as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 saw Eida inform Kawaki about the emergence of the evolved God Trees. After Eida saw the God Trees talking to each other, she informed about the same to Kawaki, describing their origin and how they were seemingly stronger than Code.

With that, Eida explained that the God Trees had their individual targets, with one of them oddly targeting the Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki. Right after, Eida tried to tell Kawaki that even she was being targeted by the God Trees. Nevertheless, Kawaki showed no compassion for her and was focused much more on protecting Naruto

Daemon as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

While Daemon did not say anything about this, the manga panels showed him noticing that Kawaki did not care for his sister. Hence, he might have become certain that Eida would not be safe with Kawaki when the evolved God Trees would attack.

Therefore, Kawaki might team up with someone else to stop the oncoming threat of the evolved God Trees. While there is a good chance that Daemon might fight the antagonists himself, he might also rely on Boruto. That said, the protagonist has been branded a criminal by the Shinobi world. Hence, Daemon may have to help him clear his name.

Daemon as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Therefore, Daemon could rely on the protagonist's sister Himawari Uzumaki. In the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga series, Daemon was shown fearing Himawari. While he could not explain it well, he felt a certain intensity from within her. This might have been a hint of Himawari possibly possessing some strong power capable of threatening Daemon.

Considering how powerful Daemon is, a power capable of threatening him should be strong enough to help him save Boruto. Nevertheless, such a development may hugely depend on what Himawari's powers are.

Daemon and Kawaki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Daemon's change in demeanor towards Kawaki was also evident from the fact that he made Kawaki realize that his lie was at risk of being exposed.

Only Kawaki, Daemon, Eida, Boruto, and Sasuke knew that Naruto and Hinata were alive and imprisoned inside another dimension. While no one would believe Boruto and Sasuke due to their statuses as criminals, the evolved God Trees coming to the Hidden Leaf village in search of Naruto are bound to lead the Shinobi to understand that Kawaki had lied to them about Naruto and Hinata's death for three years.

With that, Daemon gave a hint to Kawaki that he was hoping for his downfall. Such a development is bound to end with Daemon opposing Kawaki in the future. However, fans will have to wait for further developments to see what events will unfold.