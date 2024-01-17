Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 - What did Boruto want to say to Sarada? Explored

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 6 is set to be released worldwide on Friday, January 19, 2024. However, the chapter's spoilers and raw scans have appeared online days before its release. With the new chapter spoilers, fans got to see Boruto finally speak with Sarada and Sumire about Sasuke. However, it seemed like Boruto had something else to share as well.

The manga previously saw Boruto return to the Hidden Leaf Village and reunite with his old friends - Sarada and Sumire. Upon seeing him, Sarada jumped on him and hugged him, berating him for being late. Thus, Boruto apologized to Sarada and hugged her back.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

What did Boruto want to tell Sarada in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6?

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 spoilers saw Boruto being attacked by Mitsuki. Thus, the conversation he was having with Sarada and Sumire about the Shinju was interrupted. Mitsuki's attack saw Boruto having to dodge it by flying away using his Otsutsuki powers.

Just before Boruto was set to fly away from the location, Boruto promised Sarada that he would save his master - Sasuke Uchiha, and everyone else who turned into a tree. Following that, the manga hinted at Boruto having something else to say to Sarada as well. Nevertheless, the Otsutsuki chose not to say it, following which, he told her that he would come back to the village.

Naruto and Hinata trapped in another dimension (Image via Shueisha)

While the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 spoilers did not reveal what Boruto wanted to tell Sarada, there are a few possibilities for the same. One assumption is that Boruto wanted to tell Sarada what she needed to do if he were to ever get defeated. However, upon seeing Sarada's worried face, he must have decided not to worry her further and stated that he would return to the village.

Otherwise, there is the possibility that Boruto wanted to tell Sarada that his father and mother, i.e., Naruto and Hinata were still alive. However, given the circumstances, Boruto may have decided to tell that to Sarada in a much more private setting.

Hidari as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

If not, Boruto may have wanted to tell Sarada about Hidari, the Shinju that was created after the Claw Grime bit Sasuke Uchiha. Hidari's existence meant that Boruto, Sarada, or someone else altogether may have to fight Sasuke's alter ego. Boruto may have wanted to tell that to Sarada. However, considering that Sarada learned about her father turning into a tree only moments ago, he may have chosen to disclose the information about the Shinju later.

Lastly, the only remaining possibility is that Boruto knew something about Sarada that she did not. If fans remember, previously in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga, Momoshiki showed Boruto a glimpse of his future.

Boruto's perspective of Kawaki in the future (Image via Shueisha)

Hence, Boruto may have witnessed another glimpse of his future due to Momoshiki Otsutsuki. This future may have centered on Sarada. Thus, Boruto may have wanted to warn Sarada about the same in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6. But with Sarada already worried about him, he may not have wanted her to be more worried.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until further chapters of the manga series drop to find out what Boruto wanted to tell Sarada in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6.