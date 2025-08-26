Kawaki not using Sukunahikona in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex at every chance he gets makes perfect sense

Fans have observed that Kawaki in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex does not always rely on Sukunahikona, his seemingly overwhelming skill. This appears to be a perplexing oversight at first inspection. If instantaneous shrinking and space-time manipulation were available, why wouldn't someone take advantage of them?However, a closer examination of Kawaki's emotional journey, combat progression, and character development shows that his sparse use of this ability makes perfect sense. Far from a plot hole, this restraint is a critical part of his arc. It's not about what he can do, it's about what he's ready to control, and who he's becoming.

The reality of Kawaki's Karma and Sukunahikona in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

With the help of Amado's manipulation, Kawaki was able to obtain a Karma seal that gave him access to Isshiki Otsutsuki's data and powerful Otsutsuki powers, including Sukunahikona and Daikokuten. The hitch is that they are not just jutsu techniques that can be picked up in a few training sessions.They are god-like powers requiring intense control, refined chakra manipulation, and the composure to execute them in the chaos of real battle. Kawaki may have the genetic potential and access to the techniques, but he doesn't yet possess full mastery.

Also read: Boruto: Two Blue Vortex just proved its MANGA Plus achievement wasn't a joke

Sukunahikona in particular has specific limitations. It cannot shrink living beings, which restricts its utility in direct combat against other shinobi or Otsutsuki. Even when creating traps via Daikokuten, fast or teleportation-capable opponents, such as those wielding Flying Raijin or other high-speed techniques, can escape before being caught.This makes the ability situational rather than universally dominant, contrary to fan assumptions. Kawaki seems aware of this limitation, and wisely opts not to rely on it as a crutch.Also read: Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 confirms Konohamaru can't be trustedAdditionally, the &quot;horned&quot; Karma form, which signifies full synchronization with the Otsutsuki data, is still unstable in Kawaki’s hands. It frequently only shows up in times of extreme emotion, such as rage or despair, suggesting that Kawaki is not completely in control.His usage of space-time ninjutsu, such as Sukunahikona, will continue to be unpredictable until he can enter this form whenever he wants and utilize its abilities without being affected by emotions.

Character growth through strategic restraint

Kawaki's quest is one of control, not only of power, but of himself, from a narrative standpoint. After turning against Boruto and announcing his intention to save the world from the Otsutsuki menace, he is not only waging battles but also learning how to be a guardian. But for that objective, raw force is insufficient.In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Kawaki faces enemies far more complex than mere targets for destruction. The Shinju transformations, for example, are unpredictable and demand flexibility over raw power.Also read: Shared trauma of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex's central trio is what elevates their storiesChoosing not to rely on Sukunahikona in these scenarios pushes Kawaki to become a more versatile, strategic fighter. This restraint, whether conscious or instinctual, signals growth. He’s learning the hard way, through loss and setbacks, that power without purpose or control is dangerous.More importantly, this evolution humanizes him. Kawaki's path is similar to traditional shinobi development in that it involves mastery via hardship. He is being forced to face the boundaries of strength and the significance of emotional control, much like Naruto and Sasuke did before him. Every time he holds back, it's a lesson rather than a sign of weakness.Final thoughtsKawaki as seen in Boruto Two Blue Vortex (Image via Viz Media)It is deliberate storytelling on Kawaki's part that Sukunahikona isn't used more often in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. He is a young warrior with power beyond his adulthood, standing at the nexus between humanity and godhood. His internal conflict, his developing sense of what it means to defend, and his continuous development as a shinobi and a person are all reflected in this restraint.Instead of being used as a trump card in every battle, Sukunahikona is a tool that Kawaki is learning how to use sensibly. His goal is to become someone deserving of using power, not only to acquire it.