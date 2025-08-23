  • home icon
This Boruto character badly needs focus (and it's not Mitsuki)

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 23, 2025 02:30 GMT
This Boruto character badly needs focus (and it
This Boruto character badly needs focus (and it's not Mitsuki) (Image via Pierrot)

In a franchise as iconic as Naruto and its sequel, Boruto, character introductions are high-stakes events. Fans expect new faces to bring depth, conflict, or resolution. Unfortunately, when it comes to Eida, it’s hard not to feel like her inclusion is a mismatch for the tone and legacy of the series.

Her entrance didn’t just add a new layer; it shifted the entire genre for a while. Eida's presence was largely responsible for Boruto's temporary transformation from a high-stakes ninja drama to a romantic comedy. This seems like a derailment for a show that relies heavily on character-driven arcs and crisp storytelling.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

A power in Boruto that undermines, not enhances

At face value, Eida’s abilities, omnipotence, and Senrigan (her all-seeing eye) should make her an unstoppable narrative force. But the writers have backed themselves into a corner by making her powers so absolute that they had to create another character (Kawaki’s new ally, Jura) specifically to counter her. That’s not smart writing, it’s patchwork storytelling.

Omnipotence should be a terrifying and strategic plot element, not a romantic crutch for a character who can’t decide if she’s a threat, a love-struck teen, or comic relief. The idea that the entire world was rewritten due to her power, and yet she remains passive and detached from the global consequences of that change, is infuriating.

She has the powers of a god and the ambitions of a high schooler. This isn’t an intriguing contrast; it’s tonal dissonance. A character with that level of narrative influence shouldn’t be so narratively stagnant.

Romance in a Shonen cloak

Perhaps the most polarizing part of Eida is how heavily she shifts Boruto toward romantic subplots that feel completely disconnected from the rest of the show. Her obsession with love, specifically with Kawaki (and later Boruto), dominates her scenes to the point where any plot momentum stalls whenever she appears.

In a series where emotions are powerful but usually grounded in survival, betrayal, legacy, or duty, Eida’s crush-driven motivations feel shallow. Her dynamic with Daemon, the only saving grace in her corner, could’ve made her interesting if it had any weight beyond comic relief. But even Daemon, as entertaining and unpredictable as he is, doesn’t need Eida to be effective.

His connection to Himawari shows far more emotional potential. Imagine Daemon staying in Konoha to bond with her instead of being Eida’s tagalong; it would give the story more depth and develop a beloved legacy character.

Worse, Eida’s romantic powers are essentially consent-warping magic. They remove agency from everyone around her, creating cringe-worthy interactions and flat dynamics. If you need to invent a new character to "fix" or resist her power, that’s not world-building, it’s narrative damage control.

Final thoughts

Eida as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)
Eida as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

In the end, Eida isn’t just underused, she’s misused. Her potential as a morally complex, ultra-powerful seer is wasted in favor of forced romance and stagnation. She feels shoehorned in and unimportant despite being so technically powerful.

There’s still time to redeem her, but as things stand, removing Eida would not only streamline the story, it would improve it. With Himawari, Daemon, and other legacy characters waiting for the spotlight, Eida’s removal could be the best thing that happens to Boruto.

