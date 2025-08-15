Latest Boruto sales record has Bleach fans mocking them yet again

With Boruto: Two Blue Vortex surpassing one million copies in circulation throughout its first four volumes, the long-running rivalry between Bleach and Boruto fans has been rekindled on social media. Although this is a significant accomplishment for the Naruto sequel of the next generation, not everyone is celebrating the milestone.The debate has once again brought to light how both shows, which are closely linked to storied shonen traditions, are still positioned against one another, particularly when Bleach has a resurgence in popularity as a result of the successful anime adaptation of Thousand-Year Blood War. What started out as a celebration swiftly descended into a furious fandom dispute.The Boruto's sales milestone that sparked controversyTwo Blue Vortex is a sort of creative reset for the brand, carrying on from the original Naruto Next Generations manga. Two Blue Vortex has received accolades for its more concentrated pacing, new plot arc, and darker tone ever since it debuted.After a lull in interest during the final volumes of the original manga, the manga's performance, crossing one million copies with only four volumes, has been largely seen as a rebound. This comeback coincides with a turning point for Boruto, which had previously drawn harsh criticism for its erratic storytelling and filler-heavy animation.Also read: Does Soifon have the weakest Bankai among Soul Reaper Captains in Bleach? ExploredMany supporters view the current statistics as evidence of a renewed dedication to quality and engagement, especially with Kishimoto back at the helm and a new direction in place. The Bleach fandom comes into play because, for every fan thrilled by this upward tendency, there are critics prepared to minimize the success.How the fans reactedSeigiNoMikata//KANOKARI PEAK/CEO MIMOSA VERMILLION @archeroforarioLINKThese are ones of the rankings for july digitally in some stores as you can see in some stores boruto did better than kagurabachi or blue box or even d gray man. Boruto is not a best seller digitally but it´s doing good numbers. These are only 4 storesTwo Blue Vortex's sales have drawn criticism from Bleach fans in especially, who have compared it to the original Naruto manga's performance. Bleach's successful anime revival has ridiculed Boruto's struggles, and many feel that Boruto has failed to live up to the legacy set by its predecessor. The argument touches on more general annoyances than just sales.SilentHxH @SilentHxHLINK@UzuRepo lol that’s roughly scraping the bottom of the barrel⚪️ Antonio 22 ⚪️ @antonio19xyLINK@FumiCrazyTweets In terms of what? The only thing he has ahead of Ichigo is being worseAlso read: As Nodt's fear wasn't only a power in Bleach but a reflection of his innermost psycheWhile Boruto fans argue their series is unfairly compared to and chastised for being nostalgic, Bleach fans view Boruto as an unnecessary or poor sequel. The fight reflects larger tensions among the anime community, where newer series are often criticized harshly in relation to the lasting impact of classic shonen.Jiraiya-Boy @angelsaravia92LINK@FumiCrazyTweets And it will never surpass Naruto... 👇King Arthur @Nagato890LINKLmao, I am crying 😭😭😭 Boruto sales keep declining, and this loser is fuming in the comments by blaming and attacking Bleach and Kubo for no reasonsGrimm o jow @alemaoO13LINK@FumiCrazyTweets Yes, it surpassed, in which it has the worst sales 🥹, rent girlfriend&amp;amp;gt;Also read: Does Momo have feelings for Aizen in Bleach? ExploredFinal thoughtsDodi ||ドディ @anime_otakuloveLINKI really liked the idea of Ike changing the characters' clothes, now I'm looking forward to the rest of the characters❤️‍🔥😍 Also I'm curious about the rest of Hima's new design? #BorutoTwoBlueVortex #BORUTOThe argument between both fandoms demonstrates how fiercely competitive and intense the fandoms of manga and anime can be, particularly when legacy properties are at stake. Although Two Blue Vortex's circulation of over a million copies is undoubtedly a success, the fan response highlights the difficulties sequel series confront in matching the cultural influence of their forerunners.Ultimately, both series continue to influence the current state of shonen, although for the time being, fans appear more focused on earning points than acknowledging advancements.Also read:This Bleach character proves Sukuna didn't need a Heian era flashback to become an aura farmer in Jujutsu KaisenKubo's official name for Ichigo's Horn of Salvation form disappoints Bleach fans8 Bleach opening theme songs absolutely loved by fans4 Bleach characters who were aura farmers (&amp; 4 whose auras were in negative)