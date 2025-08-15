  • home icon
Latest Boruto sales record has Bleach fans mocking them yet again

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 15, 2025 04:10 GMT
Latest Boruto sales record has Bleach fans mocking them yet again (Image via Shueisha)
Latest Boruto sales record has Bleach fans mocking them yet again (Image via Shueisha)

With Boruto: Two Blue Vortex surpassing one million copies in circulation throughout its first four volumes, the long-running rivalry between Bleach and Boruto fans has been rekindled on social media. Although this is a significant accomplishment for the Naruto sequel of the next generation, not everyone is celebrating the milestone.

The debate has once again brought to light how both shows, which are closely linked to storied shonen traditions, are still positioned against one another, particularly when Bleach has a resurgence in popularity as a result of the successful anime adaptation of Thousand-Year Blood War. What started out as a celebration swiftly descended into a furious fandom dispute.

The Boruto's sales milestone that sparked controversy

also-read-trending Trending

Two Blue Vortex is a sort of creative reset for the brand, carrying on from the original Naruto Next Generations manga. Two Blue Vortex has received accolades for its more concentrated pacing, new plot arc, and darker tone ever since it debuted.

After a lull in interest during the final volumes of the original manga, the manga's performance, crossing one million copies with only four volumes, has been largely seen as a rebound. This comeback coincides with a turning point for Boruto, which had previously drawn harsh criticism for its erratic storytelling and filler-heavy animation.

Many supporters view the current statistics as evidence of a renewed dedication to quality and engagement, especially with Kishimoto back at the helm and a new direction in place. The Bleach fandom comes into play because, for every fan thrilled by this upward tendency, there are critics prepared to minimize the success.

How the fans reacted

Two Blue Vortex's sales have drawn criticism from Bleach fans in especially, who have compared it to the original Naruto manga's performance. Bleach's successful anime revival has ridiculed Boruto's struggles, and many feel that Boruto has failed to live up to the legacy set by its predecessor. The argument touches on more general annoyances than just sales.

While Boruto fans argue their series is unfairly compared to and chastised for being nostalgic, Bleach fans view Boruto as an unnecessary or poor sequel. The fight reflects larger tensions among the anime community, where newer series are often criticized harshly in relation to the lasting impact of classic shonen.

Final thoughts

The argument between both fandoms demonstrates how fiercely competitive and intense the fandoms of manga and anime can be, particularly when legacy properties are at stake. Although Two Blue Vortex's circulation of over a million copies is undoubtedly a success, the fan response highlights the difficulties sequel series confront in matching the cultural influence of their forerunners.

Ultimately, both series continue to influence the current state of shonen, although for the time being, fans appear more focused on earning points than acknowledging advancements.

About the author
Sunita N. Das

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

Know More

