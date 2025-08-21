Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua Part 4 set to premiere in September 2025

Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua Part 4 will be available for viewing on September 26, 2025, according to an official confirmation from Netflix. The second season of Pokémon Horizons: The Series, a new narrative entry in the venerable brand, is continued in this installment.Part 4 of Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua promises to build on the energy from the previous installments with new characters, high-stakes adventures, and a deeper investigation of the Pokémon universe.The Pokémon Company's obvious goal to revive its storytelling for both seasoned fans and a new generation is reflected in the series' changing arc, animation caliber, and narrative ambition.Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua Part 4 officially set for Netflix release following successful seasonal rolloutWith Netflix releasing new parts every two months, Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua Part 4 continues the global distribution schedule set earlier this year.February 7 was the launch of Part 1, April 25 of Part 2, and June 27 was the launch of Part 3. Fans have remained interested thanks to this consistent release schedule, and Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua Part 4 is now poised to give another highly anticipated chapter.Also read: Kagurabachi manga's biggest arc yet might face the same problems as Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya ArcJapanese viewers have been watching the series since April 2023, in contrast to the US launch. Every Friday at 6:55 pm JST, Pokémon Horizons: The Series airs there.The anime entered its second major story arc, Terapagos no Kagayaki, with episode 29 in October 2023. Since then, further arcs have been added to the story, including the Terastal Debut arc in April 2024 and a fourth arc in October 2024 that revolves around Kitakami, the area that was first mentioned in Pokémon Scarlet/Violet's &quot;The Teal Mask&quot; drop.Anime Dubs @AnimeDubUpdatesLINKThe New English Dub Episodes for Pokémon Horizons Season 2 The Search for Laqua Part 4 are scheduled to premiere on September 26th, streaming on @Netflix at 12 a.m. Pacific Time.The dual protagonists, Liko and Roy, along with the starter Pokémon Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, remain as the core of Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua Part 4.Important characters Captain Pikachu and Friede also make a comeback, contributing their unique charm and chemistry with action. The popularity of the show has been largely attributed to legendary Pokémon like Shiny Rayquaza, which combine nostalgia with new excitement.Also read: Should Haikyu fans give this new volleyball manga a try? Dig It manga initial reviewPokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua Part 4's creative team is headed by Saori Den, while the story and writing are directed by seasoned pros Daiki Tomiyasu and Dai Satō. Strong visual and musical coherence is also ensured by the series's outstanding cast, which includes composer Conisch, character designer Rei Yamazaki, and action director Tetsuo Yajima.Fans can anticipate more in-depth character development, new locales, and exciting Pokémon battles as Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua Part 4 gets closer to its streaming release. This upcoming version may be the most interesting one yet because of its blend of innovation and legacy.Also read:'Tis Time for &quot;Torture,&quot; Princess manga set to end with chapter 282Is Takopi's Original Sin suffering from recency bias? Popularity exploredAfter the Villainess' Exile Manga announces anime adaptation