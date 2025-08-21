  • home icon
  Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua Part 4 set to premiere in September 2025

Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua Part 4 set to premiere in September 2025

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 21, 2025 03:12 GMT
Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua Part 4 set to premiere in September 2025 (Image via OLM)
Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua Part 4 set to premiere in September 2025 (Image via OLM)

Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua Part 4 will be available for viewing on September 26, 2025, according to an official confirmation from Netflix. The second season of Pokémon Horizons: The Series, a new narrative entry in the venerable brand, is continued in this installment.

Part 4 of Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua promises to build on the energy from the previous installments with new characters, high-stakes adventures, and a deeper investigation of the Pokémon universe.

The Pokémon Company's obvious goal to revive its storytelling for both seasoned fans and a new generation is reflected in the series' changing arc, animation caliber, and narrative ambition.

Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua Part 4 officially set for Netflix release following successful seasonal rollout

With Netflix releasing new parts every two months, Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua Part 4 continues the global distribution schedule set earlier this year.

February 7 was the launch of Part 1, April 25 of Part 2, and June 27 was the launch of Part 3. Fans have remained interested thanks to this consistent release schedule, and Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua Part 4 is now poised to give another highly anticipated chapter.

Japanese viewers have been watching the series since April 2023, in contrast to the US launch. Every Friday at 6:55 pm JST, Pokémon Horizons: The Series airs there.

The anime entered its second major story arc, Terapagos no Kagayaki, with episode 29 in October 2023. Since then, further arcs have been added to the story, including the Terastal Debut arc in April 2024 and a fourth arc in October 2024 that revolves around Kitakami, the area that was first mentioned in Pokémon Scarlet/Violet's "The Teal Mask" drop.

The dual protagonists, Liko and Roy, along with the starter Pokémon Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, remain as the core of Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua Part 4.

Important characters Captain Pikachu and Friede also make a comeback, contributing their unique charm and chemistry with action. The popularity of the show has been largely attributed to legendary Pokémon like Shiny Rayquaza, which combine nostalgia with new excitement.

Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua Part 4's creative team is headed by Saori Den, while the story and writing are directed by seasoned pros Daiki Tomiyasu and Dai Satō. Strong visual and musical coherence is also ensured by the series's outstanding cast, which includes composer Conisch, character designer Rei Yamazaki, and action director Tetsuo Yajima.

Fans can anticipate more in-depth character development, new locales, and exciting Pokémon battles as Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua Part 4 gets closer to its streaming release. This upcoming version may be the most interesting one yet because of its blend of innovation and legacy.

Sunita N. Das

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

