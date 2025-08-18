Kagurabachi manga's biggest arc yet might face the same problems as Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Arc

With its gripping narrative, high emotional stakes, and thrilling action scenes, Kagurabachi has quickly become one of the most captivating new-generation manga. As the current Sword Bearers Assassination arc ramps up, fans are finding themselves both thrilled and anxious. Not for lack of quality, quite the opposite, but because of a growing sense that this major conflict may be unfolding too soon. Comparisons to Jujutsu Kaisen’s infamous Shibuya Incident arc are inevitable, and the concern is valid: could Kagurabachi be speeding toward its climax before it has fully earned it?The Sword Saint’s escape in KagurabachiAs things stand, the most plausible outcome of the current arc is that the Sword Saint, Kensei, escapes Kamunabi’s HQ. This wouldn’t just be narratively sound, it would be expected. For the antagonistic Hishaku, whose presence has loomed ominously over the story, a win here would push them closer to their goals, shaking up the status quo in a meaningful way. However, such a development could inadvertently trigger a fast-forwarding of the plot. A full-scale conflict might start earlier than is intended because of the cast's tiny size and the world's tight construction. This is eerily reminiscent of Jujutsu Kaisen, when the Shibuya arc had things too big too early, and resorted to world-ending levels of stakes almost immediately.Also read: Takeru Hokazono does an Eiichiro Oda in the latest Kagurabachi chapterThe story simply had to go big when Gojo was captured and Shibuya became a breeding ground for rebellion, which laid the foundation for the Culling Game and the later final battles. Although exciting, the long-term pacing and character development suffered as a result of this crescendo. Hokazono runs the risk of burning through his endgame too soon if Kagurabachi takes a similar path, leaving little space for the organic development of new arcs, characters, or power systems.Pacing, Stakes, and the Hishaku DilemmaMel || Hundred Line Era @FormerSoulKingLINKWe're 26 chapters into the Sword Bearers Assasination arc (wowza that's a mouthful), which for reference is the Rakuzaichi arc's full length and I don't think we're even 30% through it This is the typa long form hallmark arc I've been wanting Hokazono to deliver man 🥹On the other hand, if Kamunabi successfully repels the attack and keeps Kensei locked up, it might feel like a narrative cop-out. The Hishaku would come off as underwhelming, diminishing their threat level. But this may not be a dead-end. One possible route Hokazono could take is modeling the Hishaku after the Al Kamar group in Sakamoto Days: persistent, dangerous, and always evolving, even in failure. That kind of long-form villainy keeps the pressure high without forcing an immediate leap into war.Also read: Hokazono may have pulled from the seven deadly sins for Kagurabachi's Enchanted Blades (&amp; Kumeyuri's ability shows why)Another possibility is the introduction of a third-party faction or a neutral force that disrupts both the Hishaku and Kamunabi, allowing for a narrative breather without undermining tension. Moreover, an episode of flashback that introduces the background to the Seitei War can further delay the battle and provide the needed context. In either case, it should find a proper balance between raising the stakes and developing a thickening plot. The true question is whether Kagurabachi's world is so small that we're already getting closer to the climax sooner than anticipated, or if Hokazono has enough narrative runway to develop a multi-phase story.Final thoughtSomeonespecialokay @smnspclkyLINKFinally had the time to catch up with Kagurabachi and it was peak!!!! Sword bearer assassination arc was too good I couldn’t put the manga downAlthough the quality of Kagurabachi has been remarkably constant, if escalation isn't handled carefully, the exact things that make it thrilling, tight pacing, high stakes, and a small world, could also result in narrative burnout. The Sword Bearers Assassination arc is thrilling, yes, but it might also mark a point of no return. If the Sword Saint escapes, the story could accelerate beyond its developmental phase, risking the same fate that befell Jujutsu Kaisen’s post-Shibuya arc structure. Let’s hope Hokazono finds a way to maintain the momentum without sacrificing the long game.Also readKagurabachi chapter 90 release date and time, what to expect, and moreKagurabachi chapter 90 spoilers: Kiri Shirakai's ability revealed, as Uruha's biggest threat appearsKagurabachi chapter 90: Kiri Shirakai demonstrates her powers, as Hokuto appears