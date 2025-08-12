Kagurabachi chapter 90 spoilers: Kiri Shirakai's ability revealed, as Uruha's biggest threat appears

With the alleged Kagurabachi chapter 90 spoilers releasing on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, the chapter was expected to shift the focus to the Kamunabi HQ and show Kiri Shirakai and Uruha's battle against the Hishaku sorcerers. As expected, the chapter heavily focused on Kiri Shirakai and explained her abilities. The chapter will be officially out on Monday, August 18, 2025, at 12 am JST.

The previous chapter showcased the identity of the Hishaku sorcerer behind the armor. The sorcerer, named Hokuto, was an expert swordsman who killed Ibuki Misaka, the ex-wielder of the Cloud Gouger Enchanted Blade. After discovering that Uruha was alive, Hokuto decided to head to the headquarters.

Additionally, the chapter introduced Misaka's brother, Natsuki, and revealed his ideology. Furthermore, the chapter saw Natsuki head to the Level Five zone after learning about the Hishaku's attack.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 90.

Kagurabachi chapter 90 spoilers show Kiri Shirakai's swordplay

Kiri Shirakai, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the Kagurabachi chapter 90 spoilers, the chapter is titled Kiri Chan.

The alleged Kagurabachi chapter 90 spoilers begin with Yura ordering his troops to go after Kiri Shirakai and others. He also emphasizes calling Hokuto and acting as per the plans. Meanwhile, Hakrui realizes that they still have a chance to win. Kiri states that they still have many formidable allies on their side.

With that, she focuses on the Hishaku girl, who wields dual swords. Kiri Shirakai asks her how long she has been under the Hishaku's rule. The woman remarks that she hasn't been under their rule, but rather thinks the same. With that, the Hishaku sorcerer gets ready to strike. Hakuri observes how fast the Hishaku girl is.

According to Kagurabachi chapter 90 spoilers, the Hishaku girl is one of Kiri's colleagues, who killed Kudo's troops with her moves. At this moment, Hakuri thinks that the Hishaku must be after the Shinuchi and the Sword Master. He feels the country will end if they get their hands on them.

Hakuri, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Therefore, Hakuri wants to prioritize isolating the Shinuchi blade to ensure that the Hishaku will have no chance of getting it. As Hakuri ruminates about this, a Mako (Demon Bite) appears behind him. Kiri Shiraraki, who loves being called Kiri-chan, immediately cuts through it with ease. With that, she addresses Hakuri as "Hakurin," and asks if she's the Hakuri Sazanami.

Once she confirms Hakuri's identity, Kiri states that she must do her best to ensure his safety. With that, Kagurabachi chapter 90 spoilers show Kiri Shirakai draw her blade, Goshaki Odachi: Oni-Chika. According to the spoilers, Kiri's long sword measures up to 2 meters in length, including the handle.

The blade has lots of drawbacks, such as maneuvering within narrow spaces or close combat. Furthermore, the blade lacks mobility because of its extra weight, making it difficult to perform swift and continuous strikes. That said, Kiri-chan still uses the blade because she thinks big things are cute.

Itsuo Shirakai in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Moreover, Kagurabachi chapter 90 spoilers reveal that Kiri uses her long blade to prove her grandfather, Itsuo Shirakai, wrong. The master swordsman believes blades are too heavy for women's slender arms. That's one of the major reasons why Kiri-chan wields such a long and heavy blade.

That said, Kiri has already gained mastery over the sword with a simple trick; she lets the blade take the lead and dances with it. According to Kagurabachi chapter 90 spoilers, Kiri Shirakai eliminates the blade's faults by handling it in such a way that it clings to her body. With that, she makes full use of the blade's height and weight.

It's almost as if Kiri's blade is rampaging on its own. Following this, Kagurabachi chapter 90 spoilers shift the focus to Yoji Uruha, who notices the Hishaku girl making the same pose toward Hakuri and Kiri. He realizes that she must be planning to attack while they are surrounded by the Demon Bites. With that, he momentarily gets distracted and struggles against Yura.

Uruha takes on Yura (Image via Shueisha)

Just then, Uruha feels his body has suddenly become heavy. Yura remarks that it's the punishment for cutting a lucky charm. According to the Kagurabachi chapter 90 spoilers, the Demon Bites act as lucky charms. Whoever cuts them gets inflicted by an effect. Meanwhile, Kiri Shirakai observes that she didn't feel like cutting anything when she approached the Demon Bites.

At any rate, she also experiences the same debuffs as Uruha. Kiri surmises that the Hishaku girl must be plotting to wait until she wears down. Therefore, she aims to protect Hakuri for now, who is surrounded by the Demon Bites. As soon as she does that, the Demon Bites begin to engulf Shirakai, with one of them going for her neck.

Hokuto, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Although she is overwhelmed by the Demon Bites, Kiri Shirakai surprisingly moves faster than the Hishaku girl can anticipate. With just one arm, she cuts down every Demon Bite at once and incapacitates the Hishaku elite girl.

However, she becomes extremely fatigued in the process. At this moment, something unexpected happens. Kagurabachi chapter 90 spoilers end with Hokuto appearing behind Hakuri, and asking where Uruha is.

