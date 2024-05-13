Kendrick Lamar and Drake's rap beef turns into an anime

Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s beef has been the topic of discussion among members of the hip-hop community for quite some time now. The popularity of the topic has skyrocketed to such an extent that it has spilled over into discussions taking place in various forums.

Their beef and the ongoing battle have caught the attention of the anime and manga community, which has resulted in some interesting conversations and fan art pieces. Netizens often create various forms of art pieces as a way of contributing to the community.

In this case, a small animation studio, Avocado Animations, created a short animated video featuring the two popular rap artists. This video followed the anime aesthetic along with Japanese voice actors. The video featured an all-out battle between the two, dropping references to the tracks that the rap artists released over the past few weeks.

Why are fans going gaga over the Kendrick Lamar-Drake anime video

One of the reasons why this video is going viral is due to the content covered in the video, as well as how it was animated. The video shows Kendrick Lamar and Drake as anime characters, both having verbal exchanges involving the Canadian rapper’s alleged illegitimate daughter.

Furthermore, we can see that Avocado Animations, the group responsible for the animation of this video, were crafty with their references to elements that stood out during their rap battle. The video also seems to be siding with Kendrick Lamar in this case, who a majority of the fans believe emerged victorious in this battle.

The studio also picked on Drake’s odd tendencies and portrayed him to be a bizarre being who traveled back in time to impregnate himself. The absurdist approach to the creation of this video caught the entire animanga community’s attention.

How fans reacted to the anime-style battle featuring the two rappers

Drake's feminine tendencies exhibited in certain videos seem to be quite amusing for the fanbase. These moments in the video served as some of the highlights. Overall, the quality of the animation was incredible and fans loved the end result. Not only was the anime-style aesthetic pleasing to the eye, but the comedic elements also stood out and enhanced the viewing experience.

"The nail polish, i’m ded", said one fan

"That’s the part I started laughing", said another

"holy sh*t this is amazing", said one netizen

Kendrick Lamar and the Canadian rapper's beef caught the entire anime and manga community's attention (Image via@Kendrick Lamar/Facebook and @champagnepapi/Instagram)

In a track titled Not Like Us, released by Lamar, the lyrics targeted Drake for being an alleged pedophile. The lyrics in question were "tryna strike a chord, and it's probably A-minor". This reference could be seen in the video, and an animated version of Drake responded by asking Kendrick to "B-sharp". The musical entendre was popular among fans.

"A-minorTsk. Tsk. Tsk. B-Sharp. I need this as a mini series, please!", said one fan

"HE SAID A MINOR", said another

"the content we’re getting from this battle man damn", said one netizen

