Jujutsu Kaisen fan gives J Cole-Kendrick Lamar issue a Jogo-Sukuna touch

Jujutsu Kaisen seems to be entering nearly every sphere of fandom recently. Outside the anime world, if the series making a Super Bowl appearance wasn't peak enough, it is now a part of the Music world as well.

Famous names love the show and have even cosplayed (Usher and Megan Thee Stallion) characters. Now, even the so-called "feud" between rappers J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar is being likened to a key scene in the anime.

Cole-Lamar dispute equated to popular Jujutsu Kaisen scene

The context

Expand Tweet

Amid the beef between Lamar, Drake, and Cole, the latter has publicly apologized to Lamar. To elaborate, last month, Kendrick Lamar dissed Drake and Cole on Future and Metro Boomin's track Like That from their latest collaborative album - "We Don't Trust You." Lamar's verse referenced Drake's latest album, specifically the track First Person Shooter, which features Cole.

This track was rumored to feature Lamar too, but that never happened. In the track, Cole and Drake call themselves rap's "Big 3" alongside Lamar. But Lamar stepped back from the other two in Like That. Cole quickly replied with the song 7 Minute Drill from his 12-track EP Might Delete Later.

In the song, Cole mocked Lamar's dwindling popularity with his latest album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, and his second sh*t, possibly referring to Lamar's second album. However, two days later, Cole apologized to Lamar while performing at the Dreamville Festival in North Carolina.

Likened to Jujutsu Kaisen

Jogo takes on Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

In Jujutsu Kaisen, during the Shibuya Incident, Disaster Curse Jogo seizes an opportunity and feeds an unconscious Yuji Itadori 10 of Ryomen Sukuna's fingers. As a result, Sukuna was able to be in control for a substantial while. During this time, he challenged Jogo, and if the latter could land a hit on him, he would help the Curses.

The mere thought of having someone like Sukuna side with them pushed the Cursed Spirit to accept. Thus began a destructive battle between the two, decimating a considerable part of the once-beautiful Shibuya. However, Sukuna proved to be leagues above Jogo and incinerated him with his Fire Arrow.

Jogo's last moments feature him apologizing to his comrades Hanami and Dagon for being unable to fulfill their mission. But it also features Sukuna. The Demon King tells Jogo the following - "Stand proud, you are strong".

While he disapproves of Jogo's ability to seize his dreams, he praises his strength. Strength is something Sukuna values above all else and he acknowledges those who are strong.

This ties into the situation by comparing Lamar to Sukuna and Cole to Jogo. Cole apologizing refers to Jogo's role in the battle, and Lamar acknowledging Cole's talent paints a similar picture.

Fans react to equating Cole-Lamar feud to Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen and music fans alike were quick to arrive at the scene with their thoughts. Many were impressed with the comparison.

"now I need more goats as apart of the Heian era", a user wrote.

"This is so sad bc if jcole was locked in we could've gotten a recreation of this panel instead...," another posted.

"I knew it won’t take jjk much time for this to come out," a netizen wrote.

Fans also took it so far as to compare the original feud between Lamar and Drake to Sukuna taking on Gojo Satoru. Jujutsu Kaisen lovers know how epic that battle turned out to be. Now, music and anime fans seem to be looking to that as well. One even drew up a comparison to the Gojo vs Toji rematch.

Expand Tweet

"Bro this is kinda like the Toji vs gojo situation, Toji went out of character and accepted Gojo's rematch bc he felt like he had to in order to prove a point, just like cole felt he had to respond, & both got bodied in the end", one user commented.

"you gotta do Drake as Gojo next lol", a fan wrote.

This sort of comparison and artwork is testament to the influence Jujutsu Kaisen has had on the world. Undoubtedly, it is one of the highest-rated manga of the modern day. Gege Akutami has truly created a masterpiece that will live on for quite a while.

Related links:

Jujutsu Kaisen: Why did Sukuna tell Jogo he was strong? Explained

"Stand proud, you are strong": Sukuna's famous quote in Jujutsu Kaisen, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen: What did Sukuna do in Shibuya? Explained