Bleach fans compare Kendrick Lamar with Aizen as he predicts Drake's move

Bleach fans seem to be quite interested in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef that has been going on for the past few weeks. The entire hip-hop world has been tuning in to their favorite streaming sites to listen to the artists’ diss tracks. There has been a ton of back-and-forth, with a plethora of tracks being sent in response to one another.

The connection between the anime series and Kendrick Lamar might seem odd at first glance. But it will become much clearer once we understand the specifics of the diss tracks released by Kendrick and Drake and some knowledge about Sosuke Aizen from the animanga series.

Why are fans comparing Kendrick Lamar to Sosuke Aizen from the Bleach series?

Euphoria is one of the most notable tracks in the Kendrick-Drake diss track exchanges. This track was quite important because it wasn’t just a diss track aimed at Drake; it also flaunted Lamar’s technical mastery of songwriting.

Kendrick is being compared to Aizen because Euphoria predicted the angle that Drake would take in Family Matters, the track released as a response to Euphoria. Since Kendrick was able to foresee what Drake would cover in the response track, he released another track, Meet The Grahams, the very next day.

In Bleach, Aizen is someone who foresaw almost every important event in the animanga series. Aizen was so devious that he orchestrated every event leading up to Ichigo activating his Hollow abilities. He foresaw Rukia turning Ichigo into a temporary Soul Reaper, resulting in his latent Hollow abilities manifesting in the form of his Zanpakuto.

What happened between Kendrick Lamar and Drake?

Kendrick Lamar and Drake (Image via Instagram/@champagnepapi, Facebook/@Kendrick Lamar)

Drake and Kendrick Lamar were great friends and even went on tours together. However, after the release of Kendrick’s track, Control, their relationship was strained. Lamar took shots at the Canadian rapper through his music, which upset Drake, causing a feud that can be dated back to 2013.

Despite that, they had J.Cole as a mutual friend, and he dubbed the group as the Big Three in the rap sphere. However, Lamar was unhappy with this claim and decided to take shots at both Drake and J. Cole in Like That, which he released in collaboration with Metro Boomin and Future.

How did fans react to the Kendrick-Aizen comparison?

Fans are impressed with Kendrick Lamar's ability to foresee what Drake would cover in his subsequent diss track. Fans immediately associated this ability with Sosuke Aizen. The Euphoria soundtrack's contents, paired with the fact that he managed to release a response diss track in one day after Drake's track, was mindblowing, to say the least.

"Kendrick legit predicted what Drake was going to say in his new diss track.. to which he said exactly what he predicted and at the same time Kendrick followed up with a diss track right off bat," said one fan.

"he was plotting", said one netizen.

"This rap beef is anime af," said one fan.

"Kendrick is benders level of hating HAHAHA and I love it," said one netizen.

Naturally, some fans also supported Drake in the comments section. They believed that Drake was getting unnecessary hate in this scenario. However, there were plenty of natural parties as well who genuinely enjoyed the tussle. They also found the beef between the rappers to be rather exaggerated, much like anime itself.

