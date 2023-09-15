Kengan Ashura season 2: Release date, time, where to watch, cast, plot, and more

One of the most awaited anime series of 2023 is Kengan Ashura season 2. Based on the same-named martial arts manga by Yabako Sandrovich and Daromeon, the series follows the story of protagonist Ohma Tokita, who aspires to be the greatest fighter in the world.

In addition, the anime fuses a wide range of genres in an effort to tell a compelling tale that carries viewers to a world of action, adventure, and martial arts.

However, putting that aside, given how popular the first season was, fans are eagerly awaiting the release date and want to know where Kengan Ashura season 2 will be streamed. Thankfully, there is a completely legal way to watch the upcoming season, and the creators have also provided important information about the upcoming anime adaptation.

Kengan Ashura season 2 is set to be released on September 21

Release date and where to watch

On March 24, 2022, it was announced that a sequel to Kengan Ashura would be released. However, not much else was revealed until a release window was announced in March 2023. Now that the release date has been made public, Kengan Ashura season 2 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Furthermore, Netflix will be streaming Kengan Ashura season 2. As a result, viewers who are eagerly awaiting the release of Kengan Ashura season 2 can watch the anime there the day it debuts. However, fans must be aware that a Netflix subscription is required to access anime. Furthermore, the first season of Kengan Ashura is also currently available on Netflix.

Netflix has licensed the anime, and Larx Entertainment is the studio in charge of the animation. The anime is directed by Seiji Kishi, who is well-known for projects like Assassination Classroom, Yuki Yuna is a Hero, and Classroom of the Elite, among many others.

What to expect from Kengan Ashura season 2?

The setting of Kengan Ashura transports viewers to a world where the wealthy and influential hire fighters and use winner-take-all fights to resolve their disputes. However, when Yamashita Kazuo hires one of these mysterious fighters, Ohma "Ashura" Tokita, to represent the company's chairman and defend his legal rights, the plot begins to take shape.

As the story progressed, viewers witnessed Ashura fighting and his evolving relationship with Yamashita. Therefore, fans of Kengan Ashura season 2 can anticipate watching the end of the Kengan Annihilation Tournament, which began in season one.

The season will also undoubtedly be followed by more bloodshed and action. In addition, Kengan Ashura season 2 might mark the conclusion of the original story arc of Ashura's journey to become the greatest fighter in the world.

Cast of Kengan Ashura season 2

Kengan Ashura season 2 will feature voice actors reprising their roles from the previous season. Tatsuhisa Suzuki, who played Grice and Ban in Attack on Titan and Seven Deadly Sins, will return to voice Ohma Tokita. Cho, who played Parpatra Ogrion and Hoko in Overlord and Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku, will return to play Kazuo Yamashita.

Additionally, Jouji Nakata will voice Hideki Nogi, and Yumi Uchiyama will portray Kaede Akiyama. Jouji is well-known for his roles as Naobito Zen'in in Jujutsu Kaisen, Ashen Eye in The Ancient Magus' Bride, Alucard in Hellsing Ultimate, and many other notable characters.

Yumi is recognized for her work as Rudeus Greyrat in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Young Aqua in Oshi no Ko, and Candice Catnipp in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, among many other roles. Furthermore, there are expected to be numerous new characters that will battle Ohma.

Plot of Kengan Ashura

Kengan Ashura season 2: Release date, time, where to watch, cast, plot, and more (Image via Larx Entertainment/ Netflix)

Kengan Ashura is set in a world where gladiator arenas have existed in various forms since Japan's Edo period. Furthermore, in these arenas, wealthy businessmen hire gladiators to engage in what is known as Kengan matches, which are unarmed fights in which the victor takes everything.

However, the plot changes course when, one day, Yamashita Kazuo from the Nogi Group witnesses a street fight in an alley between two fighters. Soon, Nogi Hideki, the CEO of the Nogi Group, hires Kazuo to oversee Ohma, who enters these arenas only to annihilate his opponents.

As Ohma fights in the arena, his amazing capacity to overwhelm his opponents attracts powerful businessmen's attention, resulting in Hideki inviting him to participate in the Kengan Annihilation Tournament. Now, what happens next is interesting to watch.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

