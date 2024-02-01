Kenjaku's words in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 aren't his last (& earlier dialogue proves it)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 had a lot of interesting moments, mostly focusing on the battle between Yuta Okkotsu and Ryomen Sukuna, but Kenjaku's appearance in this chapter cannot be undermined. The centuries-old sorcerer has apparently died at the hands of Yuta, being very blunt about how much he enjoyed fighting Takaba, although there is a real possibility that these are not going to be the villain's final words.

Kenjaku is known as a master manipulator and someone who can adapt on the fly and there are hints in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 that there could be more to him than what has been shown thus far. This is something that has been hinted at by Kenjaku's actions throughout the story and it could also fit Gege Akutami's way of giving villains an extra edge when they are cornered.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining why Kenjaku's words in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 could mean more than given credit for

It seemed that Kenjaku died at the hands of Yuta Okkotsu in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249, with the former being stabbed in the head by the latter. However, there is also the factor of the villain's final words, which included the ones in chapter 243, where he stated that his will was going to be inherited, thus opening the possibility that the centuries-old sorcerer still has another trick up his sleeve.

The common assumption is that Sukuna is going to carry on Kenjaku's will since now he has been granted the control to do the merger, although that would seem a bit inconsistent with the latter's characterization. Kenjaku has never shown an interest in having his will carried on by someone else, but rather wants to see what the merger is like and the impact that would have on the entire planet.

Furthermore, there is the possibility that he could still take over someone's body or that he gave away the control of the merger to Kenjaku in order to be able to control him further down the line or simply to save his own life.

It is mere speculation, but there is a strong argument to be made that he was killed by Yuta and that his role in the story has ended there.

The legacy of Kenjaku in Jujutsu Kaisen

Kenjaku proving that he is not Suguru Geto (Image via MAPPA).

Kenjaku is arguably the most important character in the series as it was through his planning and machinations that most major events in the story took place. It was also through his planning that the merger began, and while there is no certainty, as of this writing, of what that event is going to be like, there is a very good chance that it is going to change Jujutsu society.

Therefore, if Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 is the last appearance of the character while being alive, it is going to be a disappointing conclusion for such a strong villain. Kenjaku has proven to be quite efficient and effective when it comes to dealing with obstacles, so bowing out of the story after a comedic battle with Takaba, while creative, is not the most befitting of his character.

This scene in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249, if made permanent, will only contribute to the running criticism that author Gege Akutami has received about a lot of the characters' deaths being underwhelming. Kenjaku, based on how he was built up, deserved a much better conclusion.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 is open for interpretation as there is a very good chance that Kenjaku has been killed by Yuta Okkotsu, but his final words suggest a greater scheme. However, as of right now, there is no certainty of what is going to happen to one of the series' main villains.