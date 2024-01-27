Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji's father may have known about Kenjaku's plan all along

Jujutsu Kaisen is a series with a lot of interesting plot points and many of them manage to connect with the overarching story, which is something that is shown through the origins of the protagonist, Yuji Itadori. In that regard, Yuji was initially introduced as a normal teenager who happened to have superhuman strength, which was something that the story didn't explain until several chapters later through one of the main antagonists, Kenjaku.

It turns out that Kenjaku, before taking over the body of Suguru Geto after the latter's death in Jujutsu Kaisen volume 0, was in the body of Kaori Itadori, Yuji's mother, and was involved in the boy's birth. While a lot of fans had a reasonable understanding of what Kenjaku did to execute his plan while tricking the Itadori household, there is a theory that suggests that Yuji's father, Jin, was actually aware of what was happening and still went along with it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

New Jujutsu Kaisen theory suggests that Yuji's father, Jin Itadori, knew of Kenjaku's plans

It is common knowledge in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom at this point that Kenjaku had taken over the body of Yuji Itadori's mother, Kaori Itadori, before he found Suguru Geto's, leading to the conception of the series' protagonist as a Death Womb Paintings, thus explaining his superhuman strength. The common perception is that Kenjaku managed to execute this plan without anyone in the Itadori household finding out but this theory suggests that Yuji's father, Jin, was aware of that.

This is explained by the fact that Kaori died before Yuji was conceived and the latter's grandfather, Wasuke, noticed that something was off with her and told Jin that he needed to get away from that woman or he was going to die. Jin didn't listen to his father and carried on being with Kaori, with this theory suggesting that Yuji's dad was aware of something being wrong with his wife but he wanted to have a child.

The most interesting portion of the theory is the fact that Kenjaku would have reached an agreement with Jin since he wanted Yuji to be raised to see how his experiment would play out. Therefore, there is a possibility that both Kenjaku (in Kaori's body) and Jin had reached an agreement where the former would get what he wanted as an experiment and the latter would get the child he always wanted to have.

Kenjaku's role in Jujutsu Kaisen

Yuji and Kenjaku in the second season of the anime (Image via MAPPA).

Kenjaku's role in Jujutsu Kaisen is essential to understanding the story since he was the one responsible for the conception of Yuji Itadori, the main character and the perfect vessel for Ryomen Sukuna. He has also been doing several heinous acts throughout his many centuries of life, including stealing the bodies of several sorcerers, coming up with the Death Womb Paintings experiments, and even manipulating several powerful Curses for his -gain, as he did during the Shibuya Incident arc.

He has been the master manipulator of the series, the creator of the Culling Game, and also the one who committed all of these actions out of sheer curiosity. Kenjaku wants to see what happens if the merger with Master Tengen takes place and the effect this is going to have all over the world, which is a very fascinating element of the character.

Final thoughts

This new Jujutsu Kaisen theory suggests that Jin Itadori, Yuji's father, was aware of Kenjaku taking over Kaori's body and still went along with having a child with the latter because he wanted a child. It would also suggest that Kenjaku probably reached an agreement to get the experiment he wanted.