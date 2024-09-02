Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc episode 9 will air on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will be broadcast on CBC and TBS (Agaru Anime) for Japanese audiences, and Netflix will stream it worldwide. The show is being adapted by the studio I.G. Production.

The most recent episode ended the conflict between Atlantis and Marlinman, with the former giving a massive conclusion to this fight with a nod to his iconic clash with Robin Mask. On the other hand, this episode also saw the first battle of the protagonist, Suguru, as he dealt with the Perfect Chojin, Peek a Boo, as the latter managed to adapt to Kinnikuman's techniques and learn from them.

This series is an adaptation of the 2011 manga and is a direct sequel to the original Kinnikuman series of the 70s and 80s. This serves as a re-establishment of the original story's lore and plot.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Kinnikuman series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc episode 9 release date and times for all regions

Suguru in the most recent episode (Image via Production I.G.).

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin arc episode 9 will be released on September 8, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The release times for Kinnikuman Perfect Origin arc episode 8 for other regions, along with their corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 7:30 am Sunday September 8, 2024 Central Time 9:30 am Sunday September 8, 2024 Eastern Time 10:30 am Sunday September 8, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 pm Sunday September 8, 2024 Central European Time 4:30 pm Sunday September 8, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Sunday September 8, 2024 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Sunday September 8, 2024 Australia Central Time 12:00 am Monday September 9, 2024

Where to watch Kinnikuman Perfect Origin arc episode 9?

Atlantis fighting Marlinman in the most recent episode (Image via Production I.G.).

Fans in Japan can watch Kinnikuman Perfect Origin arc episode 9 on CBC and TBS (Agaru Anime).

Fans overseas will also have the chance to watch the English-subbed rendition of Kinnikuman Perfect Origin arc episode 9 on Netflix. The streaming service requires a subscription fee to access its content.

Recap of the previous episode

The early portion of the episode started with the battle between Atlantis and Marlinman, with the latter seemingly taking the life of the former with his piercing attack. However, Atlantis manages to make one last stand and uses the signature attack of Robin Mask, the Tower Bridge, to end the battle, although they both die in the process.

The remainder of the episode was heavily focused on the battle Suguru had with Peek a Boo, with the latter starting as a bit of a gag character but slowly learning and adapting to Kinnikuman's moves. This hurts the prince's ego as he remembers an event of one of the major arcs within the original manga when Prince Kamehame taught him the 48 Deadly Techniques.

However, one of the most memorable moments in the episode was when Suguru chose to use his signature attack, the Kinniku Buster, only for Peek a Boo to stop him by surprise and deliver that same move to the protagonist. The episode ended with the cliffhanger of the Perfect Chojin seemingly having the upper hand in this battle.

What to expect in Kinnikuman Perfect Origin arc episode 9?

Meat in the most recent episode (Image via Production I.G.).

There is a good chance that Kinnikuman Perfect Origin arc episode 9 will continue with Kinnikuman's fight with one of the Perfect Large Numbers, Peek A Boo. The protagonist is likely to find a way to deal with this enemy and win, and the episode might show some glimpses of the upcoming battles between the Perfect and Devil Chojin.

