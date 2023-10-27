Kohei Horikoshi calls out fans in My Hero Academia chapter 405

With the spoilers of My Hero Academia chapter 405 out, fans of the series were made aware of the events ahead of its official release. The previous manga chapter hinted at All Might's death by showing All Might's OFA vestige get replaced by another vestige that looked much more like the former No. 1 Hero.

However, the very same chapter saw Katsuki Bakugo rescue All Might. With this, All Might's OFA vestige started to look like it previously did. With this, it was pretty clear that All Might had escaped an imminent death. If the former hero was supposed to survive, why did mangaka Kohei Horikoshi bring him so close to the brink of death?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia chapter 405.

Kohei Horikoshi breaks the fourth wall in My Hero Academia chapter 405

Expand Tweet

My Hero Academia chapter 405 opened with a scene that saw Nighteye confirm to All Might that the death that he had foreseen for All Might in the past was the same one that the former No. 1 Hero had escaped with Bakugo's help. Hence, All Might managed to change his fate and keep his promise to Deku.

Upon hearing this, All Might smiled and stated that it was his role as a mentor to sacrifice himself and let his disciples take care of the rest. Nighteye immediately shot down All Might's idea of a mentor-and-disciple relationship. He corrected All Might by telling him that a mentor dying for a disciple was just a common trope in comic books and had nothing to do with real life.

Nighteye informing All Might about his future (Image via BONES)

With that, Nighteye conveyed to All Might that heroes are also humans, and they do not die that easily.

Considering how Nighteye compares All Might's situation with stories in comic books in My Hero Academia chapter 405, there is reason to believe that he is subliminally speaking to the series' fans themselves. Many fans were certain that if All Might managed to escape death, it would automatically translate to bad writing on Horikoshi's part.

However, as evident from the scene, it is pretty clear that the mangaka was planning to have All Might twist his fate and escape the death Nighteye once saw.

Nighteye as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

With All Might's survival, he might finally be able to see his disciples become the heroes they dreamt of being. This was quite unlike what former OFA users had gone through, as they ended up dying before the new OFA user would reach their peak strength. Additionally, unlike the other OFA users, he could likely see a world that was no longer haunted by the dangers of AFO.

While these developments may not help the plot well, they represent that All Might's decision to make Deku his disciple was correct, as there was a distinctive difference from the past.

All Might and Deku as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

Ultimately, fans should remember that My Hero Academia is Kohei Horikoshi's series. Hence, he has complete control over the story, unwavering from the path he himself decided. Thus, the scene between Nighteye and All Might in My Hero Academia chapter 405 might be his way of declaring the same to his fans.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.