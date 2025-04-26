Kowloon Generic Romance anime marked its premiere on April 5, 2025, marking the beginning of the sci-fi romance anime set in the now demolished, yet immortalized city of Kowloon. Although the series itself provides many questions for the fans to ponder, the anime's total episode count still remains as one of the most popular questions within the series.

While the series has not officially revealed its total episode count and there haven't been any announcements of a Blu-ray release, unofficial sources have confirmed the exact episode count of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Kowloon Generic romance anime.

How many episodes will Kowloon Generic Romance anime have?

Kowloon Generic Romance anime is currently reported to follow a single cour format with a total of 13 episodes, as per information released by general anime news sources on X. The series' official website has yet to list the actual episode count or the series' eventual Blu-ray release. The information around its 13-episode count remains unofficial, with the source having a reputation for being trustworthy and reliable.

The overall pacing of the anime still remains rather unclear, with every episode adapting nearly 5–8 entire chapters. Given the source material's total chapter count being in the early hundreds, it is possible that the anime manages to adapt the entirety of the ongoing story. This may happen throughout its spring 2025 season run.

Here's the complete release schedule for the anime, according to PDT, BST, and IST timing:

Episodes Date Release Timings (PDT/BST/IST) 1 (released) Saturday, April 5, 2025 Release Timings (PDT/BST/IST) 2 (released) Saturday, April 12, 2025 7:00 AM/3:00 PM/7:30 PM 3 (released) Saturday, April 19, 2025 7:00 AM/3:00 PM/7:30 PM 4 Saturday, April 26, 2025 7:00 AM/3:00 PM/7:30 PM 5 Saturday, May 3, 2025 7:00 AM/3:00 PM/7:30 PM 6 Saturday, May 10, 2025 7:00 AM/3:00 PM/7:30 PM 7 Saturday, May 17, 2025 7:00 AM/3:00 PM/7:30 PM 8 Saturday, May 24, 2025 7:00 AM/3:00 PM/7:30 PM 9 Saturday, May 31, 2025 7:00 AM/3:00 PM/7:30 PM 10 Saturday, June 7, 2025 7:00 AM/3:00 PM/7:30 PM 11 Saturday, June 14, 2025 7:00 AM/3:00 PM/7:30 PM 12 Saturday, June 21, 2025 7:00 AM/3:00 PM/7:30 PM 13 Saturday, June 28, 2025 7:00 AM/3:00 PM/7:30 PM

The release schedule still is subject to unforeseen circumstances, similar to production delays, that will directly be announced on the series' official channels.

Where to watch Kowloon Generic Romance anime?

Kowloon Generic Romance anime will be broadcast on the TV Tokyo Network, with new episodes following weekly every Saturday. Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix will be streaming the episode for Japanese audiences.

Ani-One Asia and Bili Bili will stream the episodes for English audiences following a half-hour delay from the broadcast release. Crunchyroll will also be streaming the episode with English subtitles following a one-hour-long delay.

What to expect from Kowloon Generic Romance anime

Kudou and Kujirai as shown in the anime (Image via ARVO ANIMATION)

Kowloon Generic Romance will follow the main characters, Reiko Kujirai and Hajime Kudou, as they spend time trying to establish a proper connection within the walled city of Kowloon. Although Reiko harbors genuine feelings for Kudou, she will later find out the rather ominous nature of her own origins.

Alongside this, many different oddities and disappearances take place inside Kowloon. The entire story will take place in a rather futuristic Kowloon Walled City, with its focus being on memories as well as nostalgia.

The series will also focus on sci-fi elements like simulation as well as cloning, revealing the entire setting to be a simulation experiment being conducted under the Hebinuma group. Reiko and Kudou's past and current relationship will serve as the main source of conflict, with numerous different parties trying to influence the events of Kowloon.

