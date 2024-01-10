Lack of Naruto remake news has fans going back to old filler episodes

If fans remember correctly, there were rumors surrounding the Naruto anime as per which Studio Pierrot was seemingly set to remake the series. However, with enough time passed, it has become very clear that a Naruto remake is a far-fetched dream. Therefore, fans started going back to the old filler episodes of the franchise.

Naruto anime is said to have a filler episode percentage of 41%. Hence, there are a lot of filler episodes. While fans normally dislike non-canon material, it seems like that isn't the case when it comes to Masashi Kishimoto's series. Fans to date love and adore the anime's filler content.

Naruto fans praise the anime's filler episodes

One Naruto fan on X @the16thhokagae praised the anime's fillers, expressing how even the filler content had outstanding animation. The animation looked fluid and even better than some canon fight episodes. Thus, it was very clear that Studio Pierrot was excellent when it came to filler content story, planning, and animation.

Some fans expressed that, at the time, they did not know what filler content was and genuinely enjoyed the filler arcs, watching through all the episodes. The concept of filler only became apparent to them during the Pain Arc in the anime's second part. By that time, it was essentially too late. However, the fillers before that were supposedly much better.

Fans reacting to the filler episode scene (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

One fan even exclaimed how the animation seen in the filler episode video looked better than the first battle at the Final Valley. Many fans had problems with what the studio did to make the animation look fluid. However, the animation for the filler seemed top-notch.

One fan even confused the filler episode scene to be from a movie. That spoke volumes about the anime's animation quality. With that, it became very evident that fans were dying for the four special Naruto episodes to be released.

Fans reacting to the filler episode scene (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Some fans loved the old art style and wished that the anime would go back to it. Given how the art style in Boruto seemed much brighter and more colorful, fans preferred the previous art style that looked more raw in comparison.

Meanwhile, other fans who seemingly skipped the filler episodes were hoping to get an idea of which filler arcs they should be watching. While they do like the anime, watching every filler arc seemed like a much bigger hassle to them. Fortunately for them, fans shared their favorite filler arcs from the anime.

Pain as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

However, some fans weren't too keen on the way the original poster stated his caption. From the way @the16thhokagae framed his caption, it almost seemed like the anime had no poorly animated episodes. However, as evident to any fan of the anime, there were several such episodes. Thus, the fans believed that there was no reason for fans to place the anime on a pedestal just because of nostalgia.

While there were several such arguments between fans, it became clear that the fans missed the anime and hoped that the four special Naruto episodes would soon get released.