Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 2 Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 3 release date is scheduled for Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 11 pm, Japanese Standard Time. According to the official website, this will be the official airing time of the series on Japanese TV channels like Tokyo MX, AT-X, and many others. Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 3 can also be streamed on Crunchyroll and Ani-One Asia for the international audience.

The previous episode was centered around Nadeshiko and the girls who enjoyed their time at Ena's house. The group enjoyed a barbecue and saw Ena giving Chiaki a haircut as they enjoyed their time together. Moreover, Rin, Ayano, and Nadeshiko also planned their camping trip to Óigawa in the episode.

Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 3: Release date and time

Nadeshiko holding Chikuwa (Image via Studio 8bit)

Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 3 is set to air on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 11 pm, JST. However, the airing time varies according to different time zones. Some of them are:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Thursday April 18, 2024 7:00 am Eastern Daylight Time Thursday

April 18, 2024 10:00 am British Summer Time Thursday

April 18, 2024 3:00 pm Central European Summer Time Thursday

April 18, 2024 4:00 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday

April 18, 2024 7:30 pm Philippine Time Thursday

April 18, 2024 10:00 pm Japanese Standard Time Thursday

April 18, 2024 11:00 pm Australian Central Time Thursday

April 18, 2024 11:30 pm

Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 3: Where to watch

Chiaki as seen in episode 2 (Image via Studio 8bit)

The entire anime series, including Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 3, can be officially streamed on Crunchyroll and the YouTube channel, Ani-One Asia. According to the streaming website, the episodes air 30 minutes after their airing time in Japan on Crunchyroll.

Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 2 recap

Ena with her new pocket stove (Image via Studio 8bit)

Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 2 was titled Mini Camping and Yard Camping. The chapter started with Ayano out in the woods as she tried to enjoy her first solo camping trip, but was met with a cold hot chocolate. She later visited a shop where she bought a cheap pocket stove for heating her beverages. She then looked for a tent for her plans with Rin and Nadeshiko.

The episode shifted toward Nadeshiko and company, who arrived at Ena's house. Everyone was ecstatic over their reunion with Chikuwa, who hardly stepped outside the house because of the weather. They set up a tent outside and Ena got ready to give Chiaki a haircut. Everyone gave their bizarre recommendations but she went with a normal hairstyle.

The girls' reaction after eating the sausages made by Chiaki (Image via Studio 8bit)

After this, the group started preparing for a barbecue on Ena's lawn. Everyone brought their choice of sausages to grill. However, Chiaki, who recommended everyone bring sausages, brought ground meat and a sausage stuffer to make fresh sausage. Although they hesitated at first, they started to make sausages using the equipment she brought and created a rack of fresh ones.

They later grilled them with the pre-packaged ones and noticed a foul taste from Chiaki's sausages. The girls forgot to keep the meat chilled and made sausages from it, which resulted in such a scenario. They enjoyed the pre-packaged ones and enjoyed a stroll with Chikuwa. They later parted ways from Ena's house.

Ena reveals the camping trip to Nadeshiko (Image via Studio 8bit0

As Nadeshiko was about to board her train, she was added to a group of Rin and Ayano. They had planned a camping trip to Óigawa as it was within equal distance from all of their houses.

The episode ended with Nadeshiko arriving home giggling over the excitement of her upcoming trip (or she was just excited about the Hamburg Steaks Ayano lured her with).

Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 3: What to expect (speculative)

Rin explains her plans for the first day (Image via Studio 8bit)

Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 3 was titled We're Off! Land of Suspension Bridges. The chapter could be centered around Shima Rin and Ayano on their bikes to visit Ikawa, which is in the same prefecture as Óigawa, as stated in the previous episode.

The Ikawa region of Shizuoka Prefecture is famous for its suspension bridges, which was indicated in the title of Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 3. While these two enjoyed their trip, Nadeshiko was asked to do something on her own for the first day of their camping trip.

