Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 2 is scheduled to air on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 11:00 pm Japanese Standard Time. According to its official website, this will be the official airing time of the series on Japanese TV channels like AT-X, Tokyo MX, and many others. For the international fandom, Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 2 can also be streamed on Crunchyroll and Ani-One Asia.

As expected, changes could be seen in the first episode of the series as it underwent a whole staff change, alongside the animation studio. The first episode focused on Rin having a flashback to her young days as she visits Lake Shouji. Moreover, it followed Nadeshiko and her club making DIY (Do it Yourself) alcohol stoves.

Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 2 release date and time

Nadeshiko (left) and Ena (right) as seen in episode 1 (Image via 8bit)

Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 2 is set to air on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST. The airing time of episode 2 varies according to different time zones. Some of them are:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Thursday April 11, 2024 7:00 am Eastern Daylight Time Thursday

April 11, 2024 10:00 am British Summer Time Thursday

April 11, 2024 3:00 pm Central European Summer Time Thursday

April 11, 2024 4:00 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday

April 11, 2024 7:30 pm Philippine Time Thursday

April 11, 2024 10:00 pm Japanese Standard Time Thursday

April 11, 2024 11:00 pm Australian Central Time Thursday

April 11, 2024 11:30 pm

Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 2: Where to watch

Rin standing in front of Mount Fuji (Image via 8bit)

Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 2 as well as the entire series can be streamed on Crunchyroll and also on Ani-One Asia for anime fans living in Asia. Crunchyroll airs episodes roughly 30 minutes after the airing on Japanese television in Japan.

Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 1 recap

Fourth-grade Rin as seen in episode 1 (Image via 8bit)

The first episode is titled Where should we go next? and starts with Rin camping on Lake Shouji as she remembers the first time she went camping with her grandfather. In fourth grade, she traveled on a train to reach her grandfather's home. At the station, her grandfather was standing waiting for her as he took her to see the Yahagi Dam.

On their way back, Rin saw her grandfather's camping equipment and showed curiosity upon which the latter decided to take her camping. They reached Inabu Overlook and her grandfather set up camp. He gave Rin tips on how to do everything and taught her how to create fire by rubbing two sticks together.

Back to the present, Rin is on Lake Shouji, reminiscing memories while an old man shows her Kodaki Fuji, a small mountain in front of Mount Fuji.

The episode then shifts to Rin's school, where Nadieshiko, Chiaki, and Inuyama are discussing the future projects for the club. As they share a drink, Chiaki suggests that they build DIY (Do It Yourself) alcohol stoves using waste bottles. The narrator then gives a brief overview of how to build these alcohol stoves.

Nadeshiko holding a big cutter as seen in episode 1 (Image via 8bit)

As always, the trio starts to immediately try to build these using aluminum cans. Nadeshiko faces difficulty and keeps buying alternatives to make it work. First, she buys a metal can but cannot cut through it. She later replaces it with a sword-like cutter.

As they do their work, Inuyama tells Chiaki about her overgrown hair. Ena enters the room and offers to give Chiaki a hairstyle. As the episode reaches its final minutes, the trio is finally able to build their alcohol swabs and present them to their advisor, Minami-sensei.

She praises everyone and allows them to demonstrate its working. Nadeshiko burns the alcohol and Minami-sensei makes it dark so that the flame of the stoves can be seen.

Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 2: What to expect (speculative)

Ena offering Chiaki to cut her hair (Image via 8bit)

Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 2 will be titled Mini Camping and Yard Camping, as revealed in the last seconds of the previous episode. As the title indicates, the chapter could be centered around Chiaki getting her hair done by Ena in her yard, as shown in the first episode.

The first episode is a lot to take in as every character that fans remember from the first season is now different as the character designs are done by a different animator. But the new designs are crisper and the animation is more refined, so good things can be expected from Laid-Back Camp season 3 episode 2.

Read also:

Laid-Back Camp season 3 unveils new trailer and key visual

Laid-Back Camp Season 3 announces premiere date

Laid-Back Camp season 3 reveals theme song artists

Laid-Back Camp season 3 reveals new PV

Laid-Back Camp season 3: Everything we know so far