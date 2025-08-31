Latest One Piece chapter may have just teased the true reason Imu treasures God Valley

One Piece keeps giving new layers of secrets for fans to theorize, and the latest chapter might have teased an important reason as to why Imu treasures God Valley so much. Besides the legendary past of God Valley, it could contain unique materials that have immense strategic value, maybe even Pyrobloin and Kairouseki. Both of which can possibly lift up islands, or even powerful weapons.

Not to mention the whispers coming out of Garling’s learnings imply there could be more than just resources, maybe something like a Road Poneglyph or the Ancient Weapon Uranus. This chapter delicately alludes to the reasoning behind Imu’s fascination with or motives for God Valley.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

Exploring how One Piece chapter 1158 may have just teased the true reason Imu treasures God Valley

Rocks Pirates at the God Valley in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1158 has reignited speculation about the value of God Valley, a place whose importance runs deep with history. God Valley has always held significance due to its historical nature, especially having the Rocks Pirates against the World Government, but the latest clues seem to suggest that the value goes beyond the history itself. At the heart of it all is the potential reality that God Valley has resources that are of a more rare and strategic nature.

It is being speculated among fans that the island potentially has a lot of raw Pyrobloin and Kairouseki (Sea-Prism Stone) resources. Pyrobloin contains the ability to create Island Clouds and Sea Clouds.

Egghead Island as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This is more than just a fancy property; Vegapunk's cloud-making technology has confirmed that very large objects can be lifted into the air due to their materials being such.

Strategically imagining these materials, there is a realistic use where the World Government could almost have infinite capacity. A "lake" of Pyrobloin underneath God Valley could theoretically lift islands as well as threatening weapons like the Ancient Weapon, Uranus, into the sky as a defensive strategy in the case the world faces a threat of flooding.

Castle in the Sky (Image via Studio Ghibli)

The association between Pyrobloin, Kairouseki, and ancient floating devices draws parallels to the infamous floating island in Studio Ghibli's Castle in the Sky, indicating Oda may have drawn inspiration from the idea of a secret source of power that has the potential to drastically change geopolitics in the One Piece world.

Garling's revelations also suggest something which may be even more appealing to Imu than material resources. Rumors suggest that God Valley may have contained a Road Poneglyph, which would link to Laugh Tale, and it might have been that show-stopping find that sparked Imu's shockingly high level of interest because this directly relates to Imu's interest in manipulating history, and involves the secrets of the Void Century.

Final thoughts

The latest One Piece chapter suggests that Imu's obsession with God Valley has to do with its unique, tactical resources, in addition to any artifacts that could potentially alter the world.

From the amount of Pyrobloin and Kairouseki that offer the power to lift an island or weapon, and even the possible presence of a Road Poneglyph or the Ancient Weapon Uranus, God Valley appears to be just so much more valuable than the historical details of God Valley alone.

