One Piece has presented many characters possessing god-like aspirations, but very few drew together the mix of arrogance, pride, and raw power that Enel displayed. Enel, at one point, called himself the "God" of Skypiea, and then disappeared into the fairy Vearth world, where he has spent years wandering ancient worlds and searching for ancient artifacts.
Now, with the most recent chapter suggestive of being a little more deeply connected to long-forgotten history, his return might be shocking. Maybe Oda is also setting the stage to introduce someone who might be Joy Boy's counterpart.
Disclaimer: The article presents a speculative theory and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.
How Enel's return could introduce someone who might rival Joy Boy in One Piece, explained
One Piece may have just set the stage for a character who rivals Joy Boy himself, and that character is none other than Enel. Previously branded the "God" of Skypiea that summoned lightning around him, Enel was arrogant, selfish, and proud. Yet beneath that ego lay a character who was both knowledgeable and deeply curious about the world.
All felt safe assuming Enel's character ended when he left for Fairy Vearth, but perhaps Oda simply set him in motion to be the first to learn the truths of the Void Century, where he found Vearth, and maybe even the downfall of the gods that came before, including Vearth's original inhabitants.
Enel's narrative weight on Fairy Vearth is meaningful. The moon of One Piece lore connects Skypiea and lost civilizations to a narrative filled with ancient ruins and technology. Enel could have spent years finding out these mysteries. Perhaps Enel has even come to learn about the history of the ancestors he so deeply loved and honored.
If Imu, the secret ruler of the world, was indeed responsible for the downfall of Vearth’s original inhabitants, fans may see Enel's ambitions grow beyond personal pride. His return might not only be driven by conquest but also by vengeance, turning him into a direct challenger to Imu’s rule.
This is where Enel's narrative might mirror Joy Boy. While Joy Boy represents freedom and optimism, Enel would represent control and godly supremacy. The link between Luffy's Nika fruit and Enel's lightning fruit carries another layer, as if their abilities were never intended to negate each other but to support one another. The notion of Luffy using lightning given by Enel is almost making them divine opposites.
Final thoughts
The possible return of Enel in One Piece could serve as one of the most surprising turns of the Final Saga. With a character trait of arrogance and a goal for domination, Enel stands in direct opposition to Joy Boy's philosophy of freedom, thus creating a narrative foil.
With Enel's knowledge of Fairy Vearth's secrets and possibly a link to ancient history, he could not only be an opponent to Luffy, but he is also a challenger to the secret rule of Imu. If this is indeed the case, Oda could be positioning his readers for a confrontation of near divine proportions.
